UN chief asks donors to reconsider UNRWA funding

NEW YORK: The United Nations (UN) is taking swift action in response to the extremely serious allegations against several UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff members, calling on donor states not to suspend funding for the agency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement Sunday said an investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) was immediately activated, Jordanian news agency (Petra) reported.

“Of the 12 people implicated, nine were immediately identified and terminated by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini; one is confirmed dead, and the identity of the two others is being clarified,“ he added.

Guterres further stated that the secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority capable of prosecuting the individuals in accordance with the secretariat’s normal procedures for such cooperation.

Additionally, he indicated that the UNRWA had also previously announced a full, independent review of the organisation on Jan 17.

“Meanwhile, 2 million civilians in Gaza depend on critical aid from UNRWA for daily survival but UNRWA’s current funding will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February. While I understand their concerns - I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations,“ the UN chief said.

According to media reports, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands decided to suspend funding to UNRWA following allegations that the agency’s employees were involved in the Oct 7 attacks on Israel.

Norway welcomed investigations of some staffers but said it would continue to support Palestinians via UNRWA. Ireland also announced it would not suspend funding to the UN agency. - Bernama, Petra