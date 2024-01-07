UN Security Council to discuss Gaza reconstruction in special session

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council will convene a special session tomorrow, Tuesday, to address the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza, with a focus on reconstruction efforts in the region.

Members of the Security Council will receive a briefing from Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The briefing is by Resolution 2720, adopted on December 22, 2023.

Recently, Kaag held discussions in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the Gaza situation. - Bernama, WAFA