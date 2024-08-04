US increasingly frustrated with Israel’s actions in Gaza – White House

MOSCOW: The United States is increasingly frustrated with Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and expects that the Jewish state will meet its commitments to address the threat to civilians in the enclave and allow more humanitarian aid there, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, reported Sputnik.

“... it shows the degree, the growing degree of frustration that we’ve had with the way these operations are being prosecuted and the way that the Israelis are acting on the ground in terms of civilian casualties. So we have been increasingly frustrated,“ Kirby told the ABC News broadcaster on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured US President Joe Biden that Israel would address the US calls, Kirby added.

“We have to see... if they actually meet these commitments over time in a sustained and verifiable way so that confidence can be restored, not just between aid workers and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), but between the people of Gaza and Israel,“ Kirby noted.

On the same day, Kirby told the CBS News broadcaster that Washington still sees no evidence that Israel is violating international humanitarian law in the course of its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

On April 1, seven World Central Kitchen’s aid workers from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, Palestine, and a dual citizen of the United States and Canada were killed in the Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian organisation suspended its operations in the region after the deadly incident. - Bernama, Sputnik