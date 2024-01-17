US Senate advances temporary government funding extension to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Tuesday advanced legislation to extend temporary government funding into March to avoid a shutdown and give lawmakers more time to complete the appropriations process, reported Sputnik.

The US Senate passed a motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislation.

The US Congress currently has until January 19 and February 2 to pass two separate sets of government funding bills, lest the federal government begin to shut down.

The bill under consideration would extend the temporary government funding measures approved last year until March 1 and 8, according to the text of the bill.

Earlier this month, a group of Republican members of Congress said that they would withhold government funding from the Biden administration until it secures the United States’ borders.–Bernama-Sputnik