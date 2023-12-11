WHO loses communication with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

ISTANBUL: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lost communication with its contacts in Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, said its Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus early Sunday.

“WHO has lost contact with its focal points in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, amid horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks,” Anadolu Agency quoted Tedros as saying on X.

“There are reports that some of those who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded, or killed. The latest reports say the hospital was surrounded by tanks,” he added.

Expressing concern about the safety of health workers and patients, including babies on life support, he called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the enclave as the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering.

Israeli forces bombed Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza again on Saturday, this time targeting the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), injuring several staff members on duty and putting some baby patients at risk of death due to a lack of oxygen after a power outage.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 20 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza have gone out of service since Oct 7 due to Israeli attacks and fuel shortages.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since Oct 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. - Bernama, Anadolu