ABM adds GX Bank, Boost Bank as members, signaling a new chapter in Malaysian banking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) has added GX Bank Bhd (GX Bank) and Boost Bank Bhd (Boost Bank) as new members, marking a pivotal moment in Malaysia’s banking industry.

This highlights ABM’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive banking environment that embraces digital innovation alongside traditional banking values.

“Welcoming GX Bank and Boost Bank to the ABM family is not only an honour but a timely step forward in our journey toward an inclusive and forward-thinking banking sector,“ ABM executive director Dr Amina Kayani said.

“Their membership with ABM aligns perfectly with our 50th-anniversary celebrations, representing a new

chapter where digital and traditional banks work together to enhance Malaysia’s financial landscape,“ she said.

Dr Amina said the entry of digital banks like GX Bank and Boost Bank signals a shift towards a banking ecosystem where ‘traditional’ and digital banking entities are united in their purpose.

By fostering collaboration across this spectrum, ABM is strengthening an industry that remains adaptable, resilient, and focused on meeting the diverse needs of the society.

“We are excited to see the contributions these digital players will bring in advancing financial inclusion, customer-centric innovation, and sustainable growth for the benefit of all Malaysians,“ Dr Amina said.