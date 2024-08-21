Aeon Credit eyes growth in civil servant segment following salary hike

PUTRAJAYA: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd is eyeing growth in the civil servant segment following the salary increase for the government workforce.

Aeon Credit chief corporate officer Lee Kit Seong said the increased household income will enhance civil servants’ ability to access financing and payment tools, while increasing their repayment capacity.

“Currently around 20% of our portfolio is from civil servants. With the salary hike, it gives us an opportunity to further tap into this segment. We can offer our services and products to current civil servants if they need financing or payment tools, credit cards, etc. At the same time, with the additional household income in their pockets, we foresee this will give some support in terms of their repayment capability,” he said at a media presentation of its renovated Aeon Credit flagship branch here today.

At the event, Aeon Credit announced initiatives including the introduction of Aeon Wallet App with digital onboarding and new features, enhancements to credit cards and the launch of renovated flagship and existing branches.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, the digital onboarding process integrated into Aeon Wallet App cuts the turnaround time from three days to 52 minutes. The app also includes a basic wallet, allowing users to hold up to RM200, with functions for scanning, paying and earning Aeon points.

Users can upgrade to a premium wallet through its electronic know your customer verification process.

“Digitalisation is at the core of this endeavour, enabling us to consolidate shopping and financial services in a way that can streamline interactions and transactions for all Aeon Group customers, vendors, suppliers, tenants and merchants through a unified touchpoint,” Lee said.

Enhancement efforts have been promoted through customer acquisition initiatives in collaboration with Aeon Group of Companies, as well as through marketing campaigns showcasing the enhanced benefits of its cards.

Last year, Aeon Credit renovated two branches with a new brand concept and set up direct sales teams to enhance its physical network and improve customer experience.

Aeon Credit opened its renovated flagship branch in Setia City Mall in July, and the official launch of the new-look Aeon Credit flagship branch at IOI City Mall Putrajaya will be held on Aug 31.