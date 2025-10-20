AirAsia strengthens regional connectivity with first direct flight to Banjarmasin

BANJARMASIN: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) today celebrated its inaugural service connecting Kuala Lumpur and Banjarmasin (BDJ), marking the first scheduled international link between Malaysia and South Kalimantan.

As one of the most connected foreign carriers in Indonesia, with AirAsia serving 18 and counting destinations across the country, this route is set to deepen people-to-people ties, boost travel and trade in addition to showcasing Banjarmasin’s unique river culture as well as its growing potential as a must-visit halal-friendly destination.

The timing of this inaugural flight is particularly meaningful as AirAsia was recently honored at the 2025 World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania, hot on the heels of Kuala Lumpur’s highly-covetted recognition as the world’s leading low-cost carrier hub by OAG. This new route will also expand travel options for AirAsia guests from Banjarmasin thanks to the airline’s extensive Fly-Thru network, spanning over 130 global destinations.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “Indonesia has always been an important market for us, and this move to provide direct connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Banjarmasin reinforces our goal to boost regional connectivity and supporting the vibrant communities of South Kalimantan. This is another step to deliver affordable travel experiences that connect people and opportunities across the region. We look forward to making Kuala Lumpur directly accessible for the Banjar community and to welcoming more travellers from across the world to explore the unique travel experiences that Banjarmasin offers.”

South Kalimantan governor, H. Muhidin said: “The inauguration of AirAsia’s first direct international flight to Banjarmasin is significant for South Kalimantan. This new connectivity will not only boost our local economy and tourism sector but also strengthen cultural and trade ties within the region. We warmly welcome AirAsia and look forward to the opportunities this connectivity brings to our people, promoting South Kalimantan as a vibrant, halal-friendly travel destination.”

In October 2024 alone, South Kalimantan recorded nearly 100,000 domestic tourist entries, reflecting a robustly-expanding tourism market.

With the launch of a direct international route to Kuala Lumpur, these numbers are expected to increase exponentially in 2025, boosting both inbound and outbound tourism. In addition to enabling affordable and direct linkage to Malaysia’s capital, this new service will also provide travellers with more seamless and affordable options to visit the other stunning destinations in the country, complementing efforts for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and supporting the region’s economic growth through halal-friendly travel and trade opportunities.