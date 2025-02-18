ASE launches fifth chip plant in Penang to enable next-gen applications

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, a member of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd) has officially launched its fifth plant in Penang, which will significantly build on the company’s strong packaging and testing capabilities in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone.

The new plant is part of a strategic expansion plan that will expand the floor space of ASE’s Malaysia facility from its current area of 1 million square feet to about 3.4 million square feet.

Yesterday’s launch ushers in a new era of smart manufacturing for ASE in Malaysia.

Speaking at the event, Penang Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo said, “Backed by over 50 years of industrial excellence, Penang continues to be a premier investment destination for global industrial leaders seeking to expand in Southeast Asia. The establishment of ASE’s new chip packaging and testing facility marks a significant milestone, introducing cutting-edge technological capabilities to its decades-long operations in the state. This further cements Penang’s position as a powerhouse in the global semiconductor landscape, reinforcing its reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East.’”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Investment Development Authority investment promotion and facilitation deputy CEO Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Rajaemphasised ASE’s contribution to Malaysia’s growing technological leadership, “ASE’s continued expansion here is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Malaysia and Taiwan. To stay ahead in this ever-changing and competitive field, it’s crucial for our businesses to keep innovating and team up with key industry players. That’s why I encourage our local companies to look at opportunities to collaborate with leaders like ASE. These partnerships will not only drive demand for precision engineering, automation, and semiconductor manufacturing, but they’ll also help our homegrown leaders.”

ASE Inc CEO Dr Tien Wu said that with Malaysia solidifying its position as a regional semiconductor hub, they see their expanded facility playing an even greater role across the global semiconductor value chain and contributing to the country’s economic growth.