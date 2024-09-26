Bank Islam, Nomura widen range of syariah-compliant offerings with six new investment funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nomura Asset Management Malaysia to expand its range of syariah-compliant products with the introduction of six new investment funds.

They are Nomura Global Shariah Semiconductor Equity Fund, Nomura Global Shariah Sustainable Equity Fund, Nomura Global Shariah Strategic Growth Fund, Nomura i-Income Fund, Nomura i-Cash Fund, and Nomura i-Income Fund 2.

Bank Islam’s wealth management director Datin Sarah Muttalib said the bank is committed to providing innovative and relevant financial solutions to its customers, with a focus on driving prosperity for all.

“Nomura aligns with Bank Islam’s values and is well-regarded for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices based on environmental, social and governance principles.

“Together, we aim to offer innovative investment solutions that not only meet the financial aspirations of our clients but also contribute positively to society and the environment,” she said at the MoU signing ceremony between Bank Islam and Nomura today.

Bank Islam offers a range of financial products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers, from wealth accumulation and protection planning to retirement strategies, she said. “Our Islamic wealth management offering, based on the concept of ‘From Cradle to Eternity’, is inclusive and caters to both Muslim and non-Muslim clients.”

Sarah said Bank Islam is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for local investors by expanding access to syariah-compliant investment options, empowering them to make informed and ethical financial decisions.

“Get in touch with us today, and we will provide personalised guidance to help you navigate the financial landscape and achieve a prosperous future for you and your loved ones.”

Bank Islam, she continued, provides comprehensive financial services tailored to the diverse needs of its clientele, with a portfolio extending beyond Nomura’s syariah-compliant unit trust funds to include takaful protection, estate planning, capital market products and more.

“Bank Islam has also introduced Premier Wealth Banking, designed specifically for clients seeking a high level of expertise. Premier Wealth Banking is one of the pillars we intend to grow, encompassing key principles such as wealth accumulation, wealth preservation, wealth purification, and wealth distribution,” said Sarah.

Meanwhile, Nomura Asset Management Malaysia managing director and Nomura Malaysia country head Leslie Yap said that Nomura, together with Bank Islam, is expanding its reach to a broader investor base.

“This aligns with the growing demand for syariah-compliant and sustainable funds among investors. As an ideal partner to distribute our funds, Bank Islam has extensive experience in Islamic finance and a strong distribution network,” he added.