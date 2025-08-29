Berjaya Corp stays resilient with RM9.34b revenue in FY25 amid challenging market

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) recorded revenue of RM2.37 billion for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q4 FY25), with an improved operating profit of RM89.84 million compared with RM66.69 million in the same period last year.

The group’s performance reflected resilience across several segments despite market challenges.

The hospitality division delivered stronger revenue and profit, driven by higher occupancy rates, while Cosway enhanced margins through a more favourable product mix and cost savings.

STM Lottery also contributed positively with higher revenue from larger accumulated jackpots, reinforcing its strong market presence.

Retail’s non-food segment faced pressure from overseas store closures and HR Owen’s lower new car sales, though its used car business performed well, and the introduction of Lotus marked a strategic expansion.

Food retail revenue moderated due to fewer Starbucks outlets and impairments on underperforming stores.

At the same time, the property narrowed its pre-tax loss due to stronger residential sales and the reversal of over-provisioned expenses.

For the full year, BCorp reported revenue of RM9.34 billion compared with RM10.09 billion in FY24.

Hospitality recorded higher revenue due to sustained tourism demand, while the STM Lottery maintained growth despite fewer draws.

Foreign exchange pressures and restructuring measures impacted retail contributions, while property revenue was lower following the completion of The Tropika project and the absence of last year’s overseas contributions.

The group reported a pre-tax loss of RM419.48 million, mainly due to non-cash impairments of RM437.28 million on non-performing assets in line with accounting standards.

These provisions are not cash outflows and may be reversed should conditions improve.

The previous year’s results had also been boosted by one-off gains from subsidiary disposals.

Looking ahead, BCorp remains focused on strengthening its core businesses while positioning for growth in FY26.

The group expects Malaysia’s economic expansion to be supported by strong domestic demand and moderating inflation, despite global uncertainties.

Tourism recovery and resilient consumer spending are set to benefit its hospitality, retail, and services operations, while STM Lottery is expected to maintain its leadership in the legalised NFO sector, driven by the popularity of its Jackpot and Digit games.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, the board is cautiously optimistic that the performance of the group’s business operations for FY26 will be satisfactory,” BCorp said.