Berjaya Land partners Sweden’s SIBS to develop RM170m housing project in Nuuk, Greenland

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) is venturing into a RM170 million gross development value residential project in Greenland, an autonomous territory in Denmark, part of the company’s plan to expand internationally and bring its experience in building homes to new markets.

Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said BLand is preparing to submit the necessary drawings to the local authority in Greenland for official approval.

“We have already received pre-approval, which means a similar design has already been reviewed and agreed upon by the Municipality of Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

“With this positive response, we can now move ahead with developing a detailed building plan. I expect that by next summer, we will be ready to begin actual construction,” Syed Ali said during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with SIBS Sdn Bhd (SSB) today.

He said demand from the community for home purchases is very high, reflecting strong local interest and a clear need for new housing in Nuuk.

To address this demand, BLand, through its wholly owned subsidiary Berjaya Greenland Invest A/S, has acquired land in Nuuk, aiming to provide high-quality residential apartments designed explicitly for Greenland’s distinctive climate and infrastructure requirements.

“There is a shortage of available housing for residents in the area, so demand is high.

“Most of the time, as soon as we launch a project, the units sell out quickly. As for pricing, it is still a bit early for me to provide exact numbers, but generally speaking, costs are quite high, largely due to factors such as the cost of materials, including metal.

“However, I believe this is a strong investment opportunity overall,” Syed Ali said.

BLand signed the MoU with SSB, a Sweden-based company with a manufacturing facility in Penang, a global leader in modular housing systems. This partnership aims to deliver efficient, climate-resilient homes through modular construction – a modern approach that enables faster deployment, cost savings and long-lasting quality.

Currently, the housing project is still in the planning and design stages, but it is expected to launch soon.

Besides making more homes available, the project will bring significant economic benefits, creating new jobs, involving local contractors, and supporting long-term city growth.

“Regarding the timeline for project implementation ... while we anticipate that the core construction phase can be completed within approximately one year, the logistics of transporting materials from Penang to Greenland may extend the overall schedule.

“We are committed to a thorough and efficient approach, ensuring that all aspects of the project are executed to the highest standards, despite the geographical and logistical challenges,” Syed Ali said when asked about the project’s timeline.

He said this project reflects BLand’s broader vision of creating high-quality developments that are efficient, adaptable, and built with long-term impact in mind. “Modular construction provides an innovative and timely approach, enabling us to deliver homes faster and more cost-effectively while supporting local capacity building.”

SSB executive director Lawrence Chua Sue Lin said the company is developing a modular housing project, a relatively new concept for Malaysia.

In this approach, homes are prefabricated in a factory, completed to a high standard and then transported to the intended site for assembly. This method is highly sustainable and environmentally friendly, as it significantly reduces reliance on manual labour, minimises construction waste, and shortens project timelines.

While traditional high-rise construction can take up to three years, Chua said, modular housing can complete projects in less than a year, thanks to the company’s current annual production capacity of up to 12,000 modules.

“However, in practice, a typical project might utilise around 6,000 modules. This innovative system not only accelerates delivery but also supports greener, more efficient urban development,” he added.

With a particular focus on transforming Nuuk into a premier destination for recreation and ecotourism, Berjaya Greenland Invest aims to foster local economic growth, address critical housing needs, and create meaningful employment opportunities for the community.