Cathay Pacific strengthens footprint across Malaysia, rides on strong tourism rebound

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific is strengthening its presence in Malaysia, leveraging the country’s travel and tourism sector, which is set to rebound strongly in 2025 with projected contributions of RM332.2 billion, or 11.3% of gross domestic product.

Malaysia’s passenger traffic outlook is forecast to climb to 112.9 million movements this year, underpinned by pent-up international demand and Malaysia’s strategic position as a regional gateway.

At the same time, inbound arrivals are surging – 24.5 million visitors in the first seven months of 2025 alone – setting a strong foundation for the country’s flagship Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

“The optimism we see in the market is encouraging, not only out of Kuala Lumpur but also in secondary cities. We want to ensure more travellers can connect easily through Hong Kong to our network of over 100 destinations worldwide,” Cathay Group area head, Singapore and Malaysia, Nicolas Masse told SunBiz.

He noted strong demand from Malaysians for travel to Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan and the Americas, underscoring the need for seamless, reliable connections.

Currently, the Cathay Group operates flights linking Hong Kong with Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Subang and, soon, Kota Kinabalu, strengthening its footprint across Malaysia.

“We see our role as more than providing capacity – we want to be the airline of choice, combining connectivity with service and value,” Masse said.

“As Malaysia looks ahead to welcoming 35.6 million tourists by 2026, Cathay Pacific is committed to supporting that growth by bringing the world to Malaysia and taking Malaysia to the world.”

On the regional market, Masse said Asia’s aviation sector is entering a new growth cycle, with global passenger volumes in 2025 expected to surpass pre-Covid pandemic levels.

For Cathay Pacific, the region remains at the heart of its strategy, with Malaysia standing out as a key growth market.

“Travel demand here is resilient, spanning both leisure and business and, crucially, it extends beyond Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“That’s why we’re investing in secondary gateways such as Subang and soon Kota Kinabalu, which will be served by our low-cost carrier HK Express,” Masse said.

At the same time, Cathay Pacific is building a broader lifestyle ecosystem that goes beyond flights.

Through the Cathay Pacific membership programme, travellers can now earn and redeem rewards across hotels, retail outlets and shopping destinations in Malaysia, including Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA and LaLaport BBC.

“Our goal is to create value not just in the air, but in our customers’ everyday lives,” Masse said. “By integrating travel with lifestyle partnerships, we are ensuring that the Cathay Pacific brand is part of more meaningful moments for our members.”

Masse noted that corporate travel out of Malaysia and Singapore is steadily regaining momentum as companies return to face-to-face engagements across the region.

“We are seeing encouraging signs that business travel is making a strong comeback, and the outlook remains positive as regional economies continue to reopen,” Masse said.

To meet this demand, Cathay Pacific is enhancing the premium travel experience with investments in comfort, productivity and connectivity.

“Corporate travellers want seamless journeys that allow them to work effectively on the go,” explained Masse.

“That’s why we have invested in lounges at our Hong Kong hub and key airports, while also ensuring 100% Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment across our fleet.”

Meanwhile, the airline is rolling out its new Aria Suite in business class on retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with an all-new lie-flat business class seat for Airbus A330s to debut in 2026.

In addition, regional business class cabins on select A330-300s and 777-300s are being refreshed with upgraded designs and features by the end of this year.

Flexibility remains another priority for business travellers, particularly SMEs and growing companies.

Cathay Pacific has revamped its Business Plus programme, allowing firms to pool Asia Miles into a dedicated corporate account and redeem them for tangible benefits such as lounge passes, priority baggage and even travel upgrades.

“The goal is to create value not just for the individual traveller, but also for the business as a whole,” Masse said. “By pairing flexibility with premium experiences, we are positioning Cathay Pacific as the airline of choice for corporate travel in this region.”

Since taking on the role of area manager for Malaysia and Singapore, Masse has set his sights on strengthening Cathay Pacific’s foundations for sustainable growth in both markets.

A key priority is enhancing connectivity and choice for travellers.

“From October, we are excited to offer Penang customers greater flexibility with additional options to Hong Kong,” said Masse.

The city’s current seven weekly services will be complemented by two daily codeshare flights with HK Express, providing more seamless connections through Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong hub to its global network.

Cathay Pacific’s cargo business continues to play a vital role in the airline’s strategy, with Penang marking 25 years of Cathay Cargo freighter operations in 2025.

“We are proud to continue supporting Malaysia’s high-value exports as we celebrate this milestone,” Masse noted.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific is preparing to mark its 70th anniversary of serving Kuala Lumpur in 2027, underscoring its long-term commitment to Malaysia as a key market within the region.