CDC, IIM to elevate integrity standards in Malaysia’s e-procurement system

KUALA LUMPUR: Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd (CDC) exchanged a MoU with the Institute of Integrity Malaysia (IIM) reinforcing CDC’s dedication to strengthening integrity and good governance in e-procurement, promoting greater accountability and transparency across Malaysia’s procurement landscape.

Through this collaboration, CDC is committed to fostering integrity, governance, and ethical standards across both its workforce and the broader ePerolehan community. By promoting a shared understanding of these values, CDC aims to strengthen ethical practices in the management of the e-procurement system.

CDC CEO Datuk Muzafar Kamal Shahaluddin said, “We are proud to embark on this significant partnership with the Institute of Integrity as a significant step towards elevating integrity standards in Malaysia’s e-procurement system. By investing in our workforce and engaging with the community, we are committed to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, which are essential for building public trust and ensuring the success of our procurement processes.”

This collaboration will see CDC promoting various integrity initiatives by leveraging on IIM’s knowledge and expertise to reinforce the moral values within the ePerolehan community manage by CDC.

This is crucial in ensuring the Government to Business governance being covered through integrating system, process and people. The MoU outlines proactive measures by both entities to embed high standards of integrity within government procurement, fostering a transparent and accountable environment.

A joint working committee, established by CDC and IIM, will oversee the MoU’s implementation and conduct regular meetings to ensure effective delivery and continuous improvement. Through this MoU, CDC reinforces its commitment to upholding a culture of integrity and ensuring accountability within the Malaysian public sector.

The exchanged of MoU witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof took place at Dewan Matrade Kuala Lumpur. The event was also attended by Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar Chief Secretary to the Government who is also the chairman of Institute of Integrity Malaysia.