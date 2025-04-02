Central Force International charts bold plans for expansion across Southeast Asia

PETALING JAYA: Central Force International, a data solutions and market research player, has announced expansion plans and strategic innovations after winning recognition as “Best Small Medium Enterprise” at Talent Corp’s Life At Work Awards 2024.

Central Force International chief operating officer Sim Siew Khoon highlighted the importance of balancing artificial intelligence (AI) advancements with human expertise in shaping the future of market research.

“While AI offers incredible efficiencies, over-reliance can create blind spots. Human insights provide the cultural and contextual nuances necessary for actionable strategies, especially in diverse markets like Malaysia,” she told SunBiz.

Building on its success in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, she said, the company is set to open a regional sales office in Singapore by the end of this year.

“Over the next five years, operations will expand to Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, with the aim of becoming a one-stop research hub in Southeast Asia. We are committed to tailoring our solutions to the unique demands of each local market,” Sim stated, adding that the company is developing proprietary AI-powered tools and methodologies set for launch in early 2026.

She said these innovations are designed to complement human expertise, ensuring insights remain both data-driven and culturally relevant.

Commenting further on balancing AI and human expertise, Sim emphasised that AI, while transformative, must be guided by human oversight. She pointed out risks of over-reliance on AI, such as biases from flawed data, cultural missteps and potential privacy breaches.

“To address this, we employ hybrid approaches that blend AI efficiencies with traditional qualitative research methods like focus group discussions and in-depth interviews.

“For instance, the company’s human analysts recently uncovered critical insights into public transport usage in Malaysia, revealing generational preferences that AI alone could not discern. AI might tell us that older commuters favour public transport, but human insights revealed younger generations prefer e-hailing due to time and convenience,” she explained.

To maintain the company’s competitive edge, Central Force International is adopting a “test and validate” approach to integrating emerging technologies.

“Our investment in AI-driven tools is paired with a focus on ethical data practices and sustainability, ensuring solutions meet evolving regulatory and consumer expectations,” Sim said.

The company remains optimistic about the industry’s future, predicting a greater reliance on AI blended with human insight. “Customisation, localisation, and transparency will define the next wave of market research,” she added.

Looking ahead, with a clear roadmap for regional growth and technology adoption, Sim said Central Force International is poised to shape the future of data solutions in Southeast Asia.

“Our plans reflect a deep commitment to innovation, ethical practices, and delivering actionable insights that drive success for global brands like Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia and Kenangan Coffee. As the company looks ahead to the next chapter, we remain steadfast in its mission to deliver reliable, transparent, and impactful research solutions in a rapidly evolving industry,” Sim said.