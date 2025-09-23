Central Spectrum, Halal Selangor to jointly develop The Magnet

KUALA LUMPUR: Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd, the master developer of Pulau Indah, has inked a partnership with Halal International Selangor (HIS) to develop The Magnet— Selangor Global HIS Village, a next generation integrated hub designed to solidify Selangor’s status as the premier global gateway for halal trade and investment.

Building upon the legacy of the iconic Selangor Halal Hub launched in 2003, The Magnet is engineered for unparalleled success in the modern halal economy.

Moving beyond a traditional industrial park, The Magnet will feature a holistic ecosystem with halal-compliant infrastructure, built with 32 factory units, 14 units of food and beverage (F&B) kiosks, collaborative event spaces, lush greenery-roof top garden and dedicated advisory support from HIS. This integrated approach is designed to empower both halal SMEs and multinational corporations to scale and thrive.

“This collaboration is a game-changer. It will establish Selangor Global HIS Village as the international ‘Address for Halal Trust’, creating a powerful magnet for global brands seeking to enter and thrive in the booming halal market through Selangor,” said Central Spectrum chief operating officer Amran Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, HIS CEO Muhammad Khushairi Mat Lasar remarked, “HIS is proud to partner in this visionary project. The Magnet is more than infrastructure; it is the future engine for halal innovation and growth. Our advisory support, combined with this world-class ecosystem, will provide businesses with an end-to-end solution—from certification to market access. This is how we will not just participate in the global halal economy, but actively lead it, starting right here in Selangor.”