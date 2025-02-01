Data loss emerges as top cloud threat to Malaysian SMEs: ECloudvalley

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian small and medium enterprises continue to grapple with rising cybersecurity concerns as data loss emerges as the most critical cloud threat.

ECloudvalley country manager Sandy Woo said SMEs, which account for nearly 97% of businesses in Malaysia, remain highly vulnerable to this risk due to insufficient investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and expertise.

“According to recent insights, misconfigurations in cloud systems, ransomware attacks and account hijacking closely follow data loss as the top threats to SMEs. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud solutions to boost operational efficiency, these risks underscore the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity strategies,” she told SunBiz.

She noted that data loss can cripple businesses, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and customer distrust. “For SMEs, which often operate with tighter margins and limited resources, recovering from such incidents can be particularly challenging,” she said.

Woo pointed out that many SMEs still underestimate the complexity of securing cloud environments, leaving them exposed to sophisticated cyberattacks.

This is where cloud consulting companies like eCloudvalley come in. As an AWS Premier Partner, eCloudvalley has the experience and expertise to help SMEs and enterprises navigate software and services challenges from end to end, ensuring that business data remains secure and resilient.

Additionally, Woo highlighted that misconfigurations in cloud systems are another critical issue.

“Incorrectly set permissions or unsecured databases can provide cybercriminals with easy access to sensitive information. This highlights the importance of proper training and ongoing audits to minimise human errors, which remain a common entry point for breaches,” she said.

Woo noted that ransomware attacks, while not new, continue to evolve and target SMEs disproportionately.

“Cybercriminals view smaller businesses as low-hanging fruit due to their typically weaker defences. A ransomware incident can paralyse operations, forcing businesses to either pay hefty ransoms or lose critical data altogether,” she said.

Account hijacking, driven by poor password hygiene and the absence of multifactor authentication, is also on the rise, Woo said. “This threat allows attackers to infiltrate systems and potentially compromise an entire network. SMEs are encouraged to adopt zero-trust policies, which limit access to critical resources based on verification, to mitigate such risks.”

Despite the challenges, Woo said, there are viable solutions for SMEs to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

“Investing in affordable, scalable security tools tailored to cloud environments is important. Regular system updates, vulnerability assessments and employee training are equally essential in building a robust defense against emerging threats,” she added.

Woo noted that collaboration with cybersecurity service providers can also help SMEs bridge resource gaps.

“Managed security services offered by eCloudvalley, for example, allow businesses to outsource their cybersecurity needs, ensuring continuous monitoring and rapid incident response without the high costs of building an in-house team,” she said.

Prioritising cloud security is no longer optional as Malaysian SMEs navigate their digital transformation journeys, Woo stressed.

“Proactive measures to safeguard data and systems will not only protect businesses from financial and operational disruptions but also reinforce customer trust, enabling sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market,” she said.