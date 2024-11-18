Digital Ministry, Kuskop jointly working on policy to drive digital adoption among SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry, in collaboration with the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop), is developing a policy to drive digital adoption among small and medium enterprises.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said discussions are under way to create a framework that ensures technology integration becomes more accessible and cost-effective for SMEs.

He emphasised the collaborative nature of the policy-making process.

“As everyone knows, SMEs fall under the purview of Kuskop. We are currently discussing with Kuskop to align initiatives that best support these businesses.

“I will be presenting proposals to Kuskop, and we aim to finalise the discussions by the end of November. A decision will then be made by year-end,” he told reporters at the launch of the “Impact Study of Artificial Intelligence, Digital and the Green Economy on the Malaysian Workforce” report, organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) today.

Gobind highlighted the importance of SMEs in Malaysia’s economic ecosystem and the necessity of modernising their operations. “Two key aspects we are focusing on are how SMEs can adopt technology effectively and how to make new technology adoption more cost-efficient for them,” he noted.

Additionally, Gobind said, the policy is expected to address challenges such as the lack of digital talent and the high cost of adopting advanced technologies, two barriers often deter SMEs from scaling digitally. “The upcoming National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) will play a crucial role in addressing talent gaps and preparing Malaysia for the demands of a digital and AI-driven economy.”

He said NAIO, which is scheduled to be launched on Dec 12, would act as a centralised body to oversee innovation strategies, coordinate efforts between ministries, and ensure SMEs receive the support needed for digital transformation. “The office will provide a clear structure and direction for innovation policies, ensuring our workforce is ready for emerging technologies.”

The Digital Ministry is engaging with various stakeholders to ensure the proposed policies align with industry needs.

“We have been consulting with multiple parties to understand SME industry challenges and how to best address them. These consultations have been valuable in shaping the proposed framework,” Gobind disclosed.

He said platforms such as MyMahir, a collaborative effort, are being leveraged to gather real-time insights from various sectors. “MyMahir serves as a living document, capturing feedback on challenges related to talent readiness. It is a crucial tool for ensuring our policies are grounded in real-world needs.”

While details remain under wraps, Gobind confirmed that the policy framework will be unveiled after deliberations with Kuskop. “We are committed to concluding discussions this month, and by year-end, we will have a clear direction on how to move forward,” he said.