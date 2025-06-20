Dusit Princess Melaka sets new benchmark for hospitality in Malacca amid robust tourism growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malacca’s tourism sector is poised for robust growth this year, fuelled by a remarkable 74% surge in visitor arrivals in 2024 that underscores the state’s resilience and expanding appeal.

This growth signals a vibrant market trajectory, positioning Malacca as a destination ready to capitalise on new tourism-related offerings and sustain its upward momentum in the hospitality industry.

Dusit International representative Richard Suter said the hospitality industry in the state has responded effectively to this momentum, with a dynamic mix of boutique hotels and a robust presence of Airbnb properties now offering ample accommodation to meet the rising demand.

“However, while domestic tourism remains a strong driver, the international market, particularly from Singapore and neighbouring regions, has not yet reached its full potential.

“As Malacca positions itself on the global stage, hosting high-profile events and leveraging its Unesco World Heritage status, we anticipate a broader influx of international visitors.

“Initiatives such as the recent grand opening of the Dusit Princess Melaka, with its modern meeting and event facilities, further enhance our readiness to welcome large-scale conferences and business travellers,“ Suter told SunBiz.

Dusit Princess Melaka, a brand under Dusit International, celebrated its official grand opening on May 29, introducing a new standard of upscale Thai-inspired hospitality to the state.

The hotel unveiled one of the largest meeting and event spaces in Malacca, enhancing the city’s appeal as a regional meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) destination.

The hotel’s official grand opening ceremony was officiated by Malacca Governor Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and attended by Thailand’s ambassador to Malaysia Lada Phumas and Dusit International chief operating officer Gilles Cretallaz.

Suter said Dusit Princess Melaka is raising the bar for hospitality in Malacca by introducing the well-known Thai service standards of the Dusit brand, renowned for its warmth and attention to detail.

With its attractive design and top-notch facilities, the hotel offers a unique experience that distinguishes it from others in the city. This approach, Suter said, improves guest comfort and sets a new benchmark for what visitors can expect from hotels in Malacca.

“Our unique selling points are clear: within our hotel, the MICE space stands out as one of the largest in the region, featuring 12 versatile rooms and a main hall spanning over 774 square metres.

“We offer live feed capabilities with four large screens for immersive event experiences at our Bunga Raya Grand Ballroom, alongside outstanding recreational facilities such as a 24-hour gym and a swimming pool, one of the deepest in the state.

“These amenities collectively elevate the standard of hospitality and guest experiences in Malacca,“ Suter said.

Touching on challenges, he noted that the most pressing issue facing Malacca’s hospitality industry amid rapid tourism growth is the ongoing struggle to attract and retain skilled talent, a concern faced by the hospitality sector domestically and globally.

“Like every industry right now, finding the right people is our biggest challenge – there isn’t a country that doesn’t face this.

“We are utilising technology to optimise operations in the background, yet nothing can substitute the human element at the forefront. Coaching and engaging our team members is essential because hospitality requires real commitment and passion,” Suter said.

With expected growth this year, Dusit Princess Melaka is ramping up operations and aims to secure its share of the market, buoyed by strong occupancy momentum and a positive outlook for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Suter said, “We’re focused on growth and are still ramping up as a new player in the market. Securing our fair market share is a top priority, and initiatives like Visit Malaysia 2026 are a definite boost – there’s real investment behind driving visitors here.

“Ultimately, it’s up to us to deliver on expectations and ensure guests experience a memorable time in Melaka right from the start by staying with us. Our spacious rooms and great views add to the experience, and I’m encouraged by the positive direction we’re seeing for both 2025 and 2026.”

Meanwhile, Dusit International has confirmed plans to expand its presence in Malaysia, with a property under construction in Gamuda Cove, Selangor.

“Dusit International has firmly established its presence in Malaysia and is optimistic about its growth prospects here. The success of our current project, along with the strong efforts of our development team, has generated significant interest in the Dusit brand, and we expect this momentum to continue,“ Suter said.

To note, Dusit International operates several distinctive brands, including Dusit Thani (luxury), Dusit Devarana (wellness and retreats), Dusit Princess (upscale), D2 (lifestyle), and Dusitani (serviced apartments), enabling the group to cater to a wide range of traveller needs.

“Dusit offers remarkable flexibility through its diverse portfolio that allows us to address nearly every market segment. “This is only the beginning for Dusit in Malaysia. Over the past few weeks and months, I’ve witnessed a strong and growing interest in our brand, and we are committed to bringing our signature Thai-inspired hospitality to this market,” Suter said.