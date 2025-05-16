JEJU (South Korea): Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the easing of US-China trade tensions would help soften the impact of tariffs on the global economy, including Malaysia’s.

Therefore, he welcomed the recent US-China trade deal, in which the world’s two largest economies agreed to reduce tariffs on each other for 90 days

“For Malaysia, I think it is good because this is a de-escalation between the United States and China. They are giving priority to more important issues, such as (resuming) trade. Whatever the US and China do will (impact) the global economy. Malaysia will also be impacted because these are our biggest trading partners,” he told Bernama.

He said that, in addition to discussions with the United States, Malaysia is also actively addressing trade issues with China, in light of the evolving global trade dynamics.

“With China, we do not have any problems at the moment. In terms of trade, there were just some issues raised by our industries, especially in the metal and glass sectors. But at the same time, we have the opportunity to (address) their concerns, to make a report, and so on. We will conduct investigations,” he added.