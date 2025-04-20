EcoWorld, SD Guthrie and NS Corp team up to develop RM2.95b industrial park in Negeri Sembilan

PETALING JAYA: A tripartite agreement has been signed to transform 1,195 acres of prime land in Bukit Pelandok, Negeri Sembilan, into an integrated industrial park.

The alliance sets the wheels into motion for the development of Parcel C within Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0), the primary economic corridor on the west of Peninsular Malaysia.

Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld), SD Guthrie Bhd and NS Corporation (NS Corp) are partners in the collaboration through Eco Business Park 7 Sdn Bhd (EBP 7), a special purpose vehicle established for this development.

EcoWorld will hold 55% of EBP 7, while SD Guthrie Land Ventures Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of SD Guthrie, will hold a 30% stake. The remaining 15% will be held by NS Corp, a state agency of Negeri Sembilan..

EBP 7 will leverage the synergies of the three entities – SD Guthrie’s strategically located land within MVV 2.0, EcoWorld’s expertise and experience in successful industrial park developments and NS Corp’s role as the state-appointed coordinator and custodian of the MVV 2.0 masterplan.

The new industrial park has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM2.95 billion and forms part of a larger initiative to advance sustainable development in Negeri Sembilan. The project aims to attract local and foreign

investments, create high-value jobs and drive the state’s economic growth agenda.

MVV 2.0, launched in December 2018, comprises six parcels of development areas within about 380,000 acres across Seremban and Port Dickson districts, and is designed to complement the growth of Greater Kuala Lumpur.

The industrial park, to be named Eco Business Park VII, is to be developed over nine years. It will feature industrial lots, ready-built factories and commercial properties tailored to high-growth sectors, including those in the aerospace, electrical and electronics, logistics, and biotechnology industries.

It will also offer access to a proposed Nilai Labu Expressway that will connect the area to key infrastructure and logistics hubs such as Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Port Klang, Nilai and the wider west coast corridor via the PLUS Expressway, offering connectivity and logistical advantages that are conducive for business growth.

“This partnership reflects the strong synergy between the public and private sectors in driving sustainable development in Negeri Sembilan. It is well aligned with the national agenda outlined under New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap, thereby further reinforcing the state government’s commitment in

strengthening investment landscape and economic growth, positioning Negeri Sembilan as a potential leading industrial hub in Malaysia,” said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun who is also NS Corp’s chairman.

“In the face of current global economic challenges and uncertainties in international trade, it is crucial that we strengthen our domestic economy. By focusing on high-value industries, we not only stand to attract quality investments, but also creating more high-skilled job opportunities in Malaysia, particularly in Negeri Sembilan,” he added.

SD Guthrie group managing director Datuk Helmy Othman Basha said this collaboration is another pivotal step to unlock the significant value of its strategically located landbank.

“In developing industrial parks as one of our new business verticals, SD Guthrie is continuing our approach of collaborating with more experienced partners in this sector to strengthen our own footprint. We are also delighted to be able to contribute to the long-term development of Negeri Sembilan and the national agenda,” he added.

EcoWorld brings a wealth of development experience to the table, with a diverse portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. It has about 9,825 acres of total landbank across the Klang Valley, Penang and Iskandar Malaysia, with an estimated GDV of RM90 billion.

“At EcoWorld, we firmly believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of sustainable growth. It is through meaningful collaboration – bringing together complementary strengths, shared values, and a common vision – that we are able to do more, go further, and build better,” said president and CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah.