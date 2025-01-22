EdgePoint Towers, Sunway in landmark 5G deployment

KUALA LUMPUR: EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd (part of EdgePoint Infrastructure), an Asean-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company in partnership with the Sunway Group, have deployed Malaysia’s first indoor 5G network in a commercial building.

This future-ready in-building coverage solutions (IBC) is an extension of Sunway’s telecommunications infrastructure upgrade to improve connectivity in its prime commercial areas in Sunway City, which includes the Sunway Pyramid Mall & Convention Centre and the Sunway Medical Centre.

As part of the collaboration, EdgePoint deployed active in building solutions to complement the existing Passive Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in-building solutions, which will enhance 4G coverage with high speed 5G coverage. The initial trial comprises 5G-enabled hotspot coverage at selected high-traffic areas around the food and beverage outlets, restaurants and cafes.

Plans for the year include further expansion of 5G coverage throughout the mall towards ensuring faster, seamless connectivity for all the mall’s visitors and businesses.

EdgePoint Towers CEO Muniff Kamaruddin said, “EdgePoint has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the Sunway Group, and this collaboration to upgrade Sunway Group’s buildings with 5G ready technology is a natural next step for us. We hope that the success of this initiative will serve as an effective 5G solution use case for other large and multi-purpose commercial businesses who are serious about stepping up connectivity, user experiences and productivity levels within their properties. We look forward to continuing to play a key role driving 5G adoption throughout the Klang Valley.”

Sunway Digital Wave Sdn Bhd CEO Anandan Balakrishnan said, “As one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates, our goal is to build sustainable townships and communities by finding innovative ways to create enriching, safe and connected environments within them. Fast, reliable and seamless connectivity is key to realising that vision and enabling our plans to support businesses, customers and residents within Sunway City.”

He added EdgePoint’s future-ready customisable in-building systems, and their operational readiness made them the ideal partner to achieve their shared vision of creating a well-connected environment for everyone.

The installation of the IBC systems and adoption of 5G network technology builds upon Sunway’s continuous digital transformation journey – effectively meeting indoor the growing needs of all their tenants, clients and also visitors, he said.

“Our priority is to ensure that our customers have access to all modern-day conveniences afforded by high-speed internet connectivity. For now, users of Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator will be able to enjoy seamless 5G connectivity, and by year end all shoppers at Sunway Pyramid mall will enjoy the experience of unlimited, ubiquitous 5G. This being the first commercial building to provide seamless indoor 5G connectivity is a nice coincidence, and we are proud to be part of this collaboration,” added Anandhan.

Muniff concluded, “We are glad to partner the industry’s leading players to deliver this national first. This collaboration reiterates our continued commitment to supporting businesses and the nation towards having one of the best-performing and most reliable 5G networks in the world. From ensuring nationwide network coverage to deploying highly specialised and targeted 5G solutions tailored to the needs of one of Malaysia’s largest conglomerates, the Sunway Group, our efforts do not stop here.”

EdgePoint Infrastructure is the fastest growing multi-country tower company with scale in Asean with 15,600 sites in its portfolio, and is the second largest tower company in Malaysia.