Engineering sector plays pivotal role in Malaysia’s modernisation: Works minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The engineering sector plays a pivotal role in driving Malaysia’s national development, particularly in enhancing infrastructure, urban planning and promoting green technologies, said Works Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that the engineering profession’s contributions are crucial to the country’s modernisation efforts.

He then highlighted the indispensable role engineers play in shaping Malaysia’s future, particularly through innovation and sustainable practices.

“Engineers are at the heart of our nation’s progress, pushing boundaries in infrastructure development and helping us meet the challenges of modernisation head-on,” he said at the 2024 Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) Awards and Appreciation Dinner recently.

Nanta lauded the efforts of the media in bridging the gap between the engineering sector and the public.

“No matter how groundbreaking the innovations, they would remain unnoticed without the media’s role in relaying accurate and timely information to society,” he said.

He proposed a larger-scale collaboration between BEM and the Works Ministry to better recognise the contributions of media professionals who continue to raise public awareness of the engineering sector’s work.

With the ongoing digital transformation, Nanta acknowledged that both the engineering and media sectors must adapt to ensure accurate information reaches the public across all platforms.

“The ministry is committed to supporting this transformation by ensuring engineering-related developments remain accessible in both traditional and digital media,” he affirmed.

Nanta further emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening the engineering profession through policies that align with national needs, ensuring Malaysia remains at the forefront of engineering innovation in the region.