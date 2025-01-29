Export and import prices up 1.1%, 0.9% last year

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s export prices in December 2024 edged up by 1.1% from 149.1 points in the previous month to 150.7 points.

Likewise, import prices increased 0.9% from 126.9% to 128 points and Malaysia’s terms of trade rose 0.2% month-on-month to 117.7 points in December 2024.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin highlighted that the export unit value index went up by 1.1% in December 2024 as compared to the previous month.

This increase was primarily driven by an increment in the indices of animal & vegetable oils & fats (+8.3%), mineral fuels (+0.7%) and machinery & transport equipment (+0.5%), he added.

At the same time, he said the export volume index also increased by 8.5% in line with the increment in the index of mineral fuels (+13%), machinery & transport equipment (+12.7%) and manufactured goods (+11.6%).

The seasonally adjusted export volume index expanded by 3.1% from 159 points to 163.9 points. Referring to the annual comparison, the unit value index and volume index expanded by 1.8% and 14.8%.

The index of mineral fuels (+4.1%), food (+0.7%) and manufactured goods (+0.4%) all contributed to a 0.9% increase in the import unit value index in December 2024.

Likewise, the import volume index soared by 6.3% in December 2024 as compared to the previous month, contributed by the increment in the index of machinery & transport equipment (+10.4%), chemicals (+7.2%) and manufactured goods (+6%).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index rose by 1% from 199.4 points to 201.4 points. A year-on-year comparison showed that the unit value index slipped by 0.5% and volume index up by 12.5%.

Malaysia’s terms of trade went up 0.2% month-on-month to 117.7 points in December 2024, driven by the increased in the index of animal & vegetable oils & fats (+5.3%), inedible crude materials (+3.3%) and machinery & transport equipment (+0.4%).