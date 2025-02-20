FatHopes Energy, Topsoe to explore SAF refinery project

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s pioneer biofuel feedstock aggregator FatHopes Energy Sdn Bhd (FHE) has signed a MoU with Topsoe, a Denmark-based leader in carbon reduction technologies, to explore the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refinery in Malaysia.

The project will leverage renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil (UCO) and other waste-based oils to produce advanced aviation biofuels, contributing to the global decarbonisation of the aviation sectors.

Under the MoU, Topsoe will provide its cutting-edge technologies including catalyst solutions and engineering expertise, to assess the feasibility of establishing the proposed refinery. The first phase of this collaboration will involve a detailed feasibility study focused on evaluating Malaysia as the ideal location for a state-of-the-art SAF facility that aligns with global sustainability goals.

FatHopes Energy will utilise its unique know how and extensive network of feedstock aggregation to ensure a robust supply chain of waste-based raw materials. The facility, once developed, could either be operated by FatHopes Energy or licensed to a third-party operator for commercialisation.

This announcement comes ahead of the 36th Palm & Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition (POC2025) in Kuala Lumpur. As one of the world’s largest producers of palm oil, the country has great aspiration and is taking a leadership role in the development of SAF, which is emerging as a critical solution to decarbonise the aviation industry.

This project offers potential to meet the domestic SAF requirements while supporting the nation’s ambition to transition toward more sustainable energy sources. Additionally, palm oil related material’s or POME’s specific use as SAF feedstocks can meet sustainability requirements through relevant certifications, dependent on each jurisdiction.

The MoU aligns with Malaysia’s strategic goals of diversifying its energy streams and reducing its carbon footprint. The development of a SAF refinery can help to position Malaysia as a leader in sustainable energy solutions, attracting global investments and fostering advancements in the biofuels market. This initiative is being developed on the back of Malaysia’s potential of becoming a biofuels powerhouse, contributing to global sustainability efforts while maintaining its competitive edge in the international market.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition by delivering high-quality, renewable fuels that reduce carbon emissions,” said Topsoe product line director Milica Folic. “By combining Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology with FatHopes Energy’s expertise in sustainable feedstock aggregation, we are setting the stage for a transformative project.”

FatHopes Energy CEO Vinesh Sinha said that their collaboration with Topsoe marks a new era for their organisation that’s been built by great people with over a decade and a half of deep expertise.

“Our mission has been to aggregate and convert as many waste streams as possible into biofuels, aiming to decarbonise industries on a large scale. As Malaysia’s first organisation undertaking such an initiative, we are leveraging the country’s strategic location and abundant sustainable resources. This project has the potential to position Malaysia as a global hub for sustainable fuel production,” he added.

This project is in line with the National Energy Transition Routemap in Malaysia, as well as Malaysia Aviation Decarbonisation Blueprint and the country’s SAF aspirations.

Both companies recognise the critical role of SAF and bio-naphtha in achieving net-zero targets and addressing the urgent need for low-carbon alternatives in the energy sector. This collaboration aligns with their mutual goal of driving innovation in renewable fuels and supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

The signing ceremony took place on Dec 6, 2024 at Topsoe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark with representatives from both companies in attendance.