Feytech posts profits of RM16.52 million for Q2FY24

KUALA LUMPUR: Feytech Holdings Berhad, today announced its financial result for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q2FY24), recording RM16.52 million in profit after tax (PAT) on the back of a revenue of RM68.20 million.

Profitability has remained healthy with gross margins of 39.22% and PAT margins of 24.23% in Q2FY24. For the 6-months year-to-date (H1FY24), the Company has recorded total revenue of approximately RM138.84 million and PAT of RM33.40 million. Accounted in the H1FY24 results was an amount of approximately RM2.02 million recognised as non-recurring one-off listing expenses. The H1FY24 PAT after being adjusted for the listing expenses would be RM35.4 million.

There are no comparative figures for the preceding corresponding period as there is no interim financial report prepared for the comparative period as the Company had only been listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on May 21, 2024.

During the quarter under review, the automotive seat segment of Feytech and its group of subsidiaries (Feytech Group” or the Group) contributed RM36.95 million or 54.2% of the total revenue, while the automotive cover segment generated RM31.25 million or 45.8%. For the H1FY24, the Group’s automotive seats segment remained the largest contributor to revenue with 52.7% and automotive covers with the remaining 47.3%.

Feytech executive director and CEO, Connie Go said: “We remain relatively optimistic of our prospects as we still view our long term industry prospects favourably and and are confident of our own competitive positioning in the segment. In a recent statement by the Malaysian Automotive Association, total industry volume is expected to come in higher at 765,000 units as compared to what was projected earlier in the year of 740,000 units. This is in line with some of the other macro-economic data such as national GDP which bodes well for our sector.

“In line with such growth expectations, we intend to continue our drive to expand the business with new customer acquisitions or car models as well as new facilities to support such demand. Since the IPO, we have successfully onboarded new brands such as the Peugeot and Chery for seats and covers on designated models. In terms of charting for new facilities and capacity, we entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Proton City Development for the acquisition of a plot of land in Tanjong Malim measuring about 9.76 acres in area. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 and will represent the next phase of our expansion for our automotive seats division. We view this as timely as the key growth driver up north in the form of Kulim Plant 3 has begun operations.”