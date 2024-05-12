KUALA LUMPUR: Fiamma Holdings Berhad has entered into a joint venture agreement with Great Trillion Investment Limited, a subsidiary of China’s Zhuhai Samyou Environmental Technology Co. Ltd (Samyou), to establish Vino Air-Conditioning (M) Sdn Bhd (Vino MY).

This collaboration marks the inaugural entry of the “Vino” brand into the Malaysian market, expanding access to a range of reliable and efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions.

Fiamma, a member of Chin Hin Group, will hold a 70% equity stake in Vino MY, with Great Trillion holding the remaining 30%.

Fiamma Group CEO, Jimmy Tan said, “This joint venture will strengthen Fiamma’s position for growth by expanding our product offerings, diversifying revenue streams, and enhancing our market presence—all critical elements for long-term success.”

He added, “With over four decades of experience in consumer electronics and a distribution network of more than 2,000 touchpoints, Fiamma brings valuable market insights and a strong local network to support the adoption of Vino’s air conditioning solutions. Combined with Samyou’s technical expertise in high-quality products, we aim to become one of the key players in Malaysia’s HVAC market.”

The joint venture will focus on the distribution and promotion of a diverse range of solutions, including split-type air conditioners, cassette units, variable refrigerant flow systems, floor-standing units, and dehumidifiers. These products will serve the growing demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors for high-performance, energy-efficient solutions.

Samyou, with strategic investment from Xiaomi, is one of the major players in China’s HVAC industry.

Founded in 2014 and based in Guangdong, Samyou is a technology-driven manufacturer and supplier specialising in HVAC systems. With strong research and development teams and over 110 patents, Samyou is at the forefront of innovation in the industry. The company's products are sold in more than 20 countries and regions, underscoring its strong global footprint and success in international markets.