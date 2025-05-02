Govt-owned Kumpulan Modal Perdana invests in Swift Bridge Technologies

PETALING JAYA: Kumpulan Modal Perdana (KMP), a technology-focused venture capital firm fully owned by Minister of Finance (Incorporated) and under the purview of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, is making a strategic investment in Swift Bridge Technologies, a Malaysian innovator in connectivity solutions for the commercial test and measurement market capable of operating in the extremely high frequency band.

Since its founding in 2012, Swift Bridge Technologies has provided solutions to a diverse array of sectors, including semiconductor, biomedical, electronics and electrical manufacturing, telecommunications, industrial automation, and automotive, and research institutions. Providing solutions from low-frequency applications up to 110 GigaHertz (GHz), its products are integral to applications such as spectrum analysers, network analysers, automation testers and 5G systems, making the company a critical enabler of innovation across multiple fields.

“High-frequency electronics and communications are important in the development of current and future technology. Swift Bridge Technologies is able to complement these new developments by providing connectivity solutions in the high frequencies segment and at the same time, expand our solutions for low frequencies applications. There are very few players in the high-frequency market segment, mainly from the US and Europe, and we are proud to say that a Malaysian company is able to compete in this segment.” said managing director Datuk Chong Soon Kheng.

Meanwhile, Kumpulan Modal Perdana CEO Yarham Yunus said its investment will enable Swift Bridge Technologies to meet the increasing global demand for high-performance connectivity solutions which is highly important for current and future technology development.

“The partnership between KMP and Swift Bridge Technologies is not just a funding exercise – it’s an investment in innovation, a commitment to global competitiveness, and a shared belief in the transformative power of advanced connectivity.”

The funding will allow Swift Bridge Technologies to acquire advanced testing equipment for developing radio frequency (RF) cables exceeding 110GHz, paving the way for next-generation technologies; expand product offerings to include high-frequency RF cables up to 145GHz and enhanced low-frequency cable solutions; redeploy and optimise its 110GHz cables, maintaining its market leadership in high-performance connectivity and expand its R&D production from the US to Malaysia, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

“We are not just pushing technological boundaries, we are enabling our customers to overcome their most pressing challenges in connectivity,” Chong said, adding that working with visionaries such as KMP empowers the company to deepen its research and development capabilities through its network and expertise.

The investment aligns with Swift Bridge Technologies’ vision of becoming a world-class leader in connectivity technology. For KMP, the partnership underscores a strategic move to support enterprises driving innovation in connectivity technology, a critical enabler for global advancements in automation, communication, and digital transformation.