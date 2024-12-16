Graphjet Technology achieves technological breakthroughs in green graphite production

KUALA LUMPUR: Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd (GTSB) has achieved key breakthroughs in catalysing graphitisation to produce high-quality synthetic graphite with its patented green graphite production technology.

Co-founder and CEO Aiden Lee said GTSB’s artificial green graphite, produced from palm-based biomass residues, has been tested by an authoritative third-party agency.

“The result is a purity level of 99.99% and a graphitisation level of 98.8%, both of which exceed the standards of high-quality graphite.

“These results verify that our patented technology is mature and reliable and that we are committed to providing industry-leading artificial graphite products to global customers, backed by proven metrics that they can trust.

“These significant innovations further validate our technology as we position ourselves as the world’s leading supplier of green graphite,“ Lee said in a statement.

Nasdaq-listed GTSB is a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste.

GTSB’s green graphite technology is the first in the world to produce artificial graphite directly from palm kernel shells, a widely available waste product in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Pilot-scale testing has demonstrated that GTSB’s artificial graphite can achieve purity levels of up to 99.99%, validating the company’s technology and ability to effectively compete with all forms of graphite production, including mining and other synthetic graphite operations.

In addition to the high purity levels achieved, GTSB’s production technology boasts a 98.8% graphitisation level.

The artificial graphite production process generally involves mixing raw materials, moulding, high-temperature and high-pressure graphitisation, and modification of graphite characteristics.

A high level of graphitisation is key for the company’s green graphite technology, as high graphitisation demonstrates that the composition of the graphite lattice is highly organised and of a uniform crystal structure which results in improved physical and chemical characteristics.

Graphite of this quality is a remarkable material for industries and applications such as lithium-ion batteries, thermal management, and graphite electrodes.

“Throughout GTSB’s process, our core differentiator is our proprietary catalysts formula, which enables us to produce graphite of the highest quality cost-effectively,“ Lee said.

“Maintaining high-temperature graphitisation for extended periods requires high-quality equipment to control parameters such as temperature, pressure, time and graphitisation gas.

“These factors are critical in determining the graphitisation degree and properties of artificial graphite,“ he said.

GTSB has achieved the highest purity and graphitisation levels among all biomass graphite production technologies, further demonstrating its suitability for producing semiconductors and anode materials for high-performance electric vehicle batteries.

Notably, third-party labs in China have validated the company’s technological achievements.

Higher graphitisation levels signify a higher percentage of graphite crystal formation within a graphite sample.

The graphitisation level will depend on key factors, such as temperature, pressure, time and graphitisation gas, during the graphitisation process.

Artificial graphite with favourable heat conductivity, stability, and chemical properties can be used to produce lithium-ion batteries, graphite electrodes, heat management systems, and high-performance porcelain.

With the continuous advancement of science and technology, the application fields of artificial graphite will expand further, and demand will continue to increase.

GTSB’s artificial graphite is a high-performance raw material, and its graphitisation degree is an important factor affecting its properties and applications.

GTSB’s high-performance artificial graphite will enable the market to foster breakthrough technologies and new applications, signifying a wider range of applications.

GTSB is rapidly expanding its operations to meet the growing global demand for green graphite.

The company recently commissioned Malaysia’s world’s first and largest green graphite facility.

It can produce up to 3,000 metric tons annually.

This facility can support battery production for approximately 40,000 electric vehicles per year.

GTSB’s patented technology produces only 2.95 kg of CO2 emissions per kg of graphite produced, significantly lower than traditional methods.

This expansion has created numerous job opportunities across various departments.