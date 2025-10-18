  1. Business

IMF chief hopes for US-China rare earths deal to avoid economic impact

theSun Business
  • 2025-10-18 10:34 AM
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks as she attends IMF/International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) press briefing with International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) chair Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, during the IMF/World Bank 2025 Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 17, 2025. - REUTERSPIXInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks as she attends IMF/International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) press briefing with International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) chair Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, during the IMF/World Bank 2025 Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 17, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed hope on Friday for a US-China agreement that prevents a disruption in rare earths flow to the global economy.

She warned that such restrictions would have a material impact on global economic growth.

Georgieva made these comments during a press conference at the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington.

She stated that a rare earths cutoff would exacerbate uncertainty and damage an already weakened global growth outlook.

The IMF chief noted there remains a sense of anxiety because world economic performance falls below necessary levels.

She described a very dark cloud of uncertainty that continues to weigh heavily on global prospects.

Georgieva characterized this persistent uncertainty as having become the new normal for the global economy. – Reuters