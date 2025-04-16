Is Malaysia ready to lead in safer, greener construction practices?

As construction rules become more complex, staying compliant is more important than ever. A Jan 20 report by Malayan Banking Bhd predicts 9.4% growth in the industry. The government supports this with projects like the Penang light rail, flood control efforts, and building more affordable homes and commercial spaces to meet changing population needs. The Malaysian government’s push for public-private partnerships and major infrastructure projects shows its aim to boost connectivity and create more jobs.

Malaysia’s construction sector spending is projected to hit RM200 billion in 2025, according to the deputy minister of works. This includes RM32 billion in projects planned by government-linked companies and investment firms, with the private sector also expected to contribute RM80 billion to the total spending.

Governments and regulatory bodies across Asean are placing greater emphasis on digital documentation and transparent reporting to ensure that construction projects adhere to safety, environmental, and regulatory standards. From August 2024, a mandate from the National Development Action Council and the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia has mandated the use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) for all significant construction projects valued at RM10 million and above, signalling a major shift towards digital methodologies in construction. A report by the Asean Smart Cities Network shows that over 30% of construction firms in the region now use digital documentation, highlighting the growing move toward tech-based compliance.

The increasing role of technology in achieving compliance

Technology is at the heart of achieving compliance in the construction sector. Tools like PlanRadar’s Siteview, a 360-degree reality capture tool, allow for comprehensive visual documentation, ensuring transparency and ease in verifying compliance during inspections. New advances in combining BIM and digital twin technology allow real-time tracking and control of construction projects. They help spot compliance issues early so problems can be fixed quickly. IoT sensors and AI also help manage data by predicting risks like safety issues or delays, helping companies avoid violations and stay on track.

Smarter, safer sites: Technology as a cornerstone of construction compliance

Safety is a key part of construction, and technology helps make sites safer. Devices like sensors and wearables check workers’ health and detect risks as they happen. AI looks at past data to find areas where accidents might occur, so action can be taken early. Virtual and augmented reality also improve safety training by giving workers hands-on, realistic practice, helping them stay alert and follow safety rules better.

Achieving greater sustainability through tech

As sustainability becomes a priority in construction, green technologies are helping firms meet regulatory requirements related to emissions and energy efficiency. Technologies such as 3D printing minimize waste by creating more accurate and sustainable structures, while modular construction techniques promote the use of pre-manufactured components, reducing waste and improving energy efficiency.

Project cost efficiency through proactive compliance

Recent reports and studies have explored the historical barriers to adopting blockchain technology in sustainable construction projects. With digitisation expected to drive wider adoption across the Asean region, more companies and organisations are likely to embrace the technology.

Besides helping with regulations, technology can also cut costs in construction. It warns firms about risks early, helping them avoid costly problems. Blockchain keeps project data easy to track and allows instant audits, making compliance simpler. Smart contracts can automatically check if rules are being followed at each stage, making everything more clear and responsible.

Securing the future of construction: A call to action for compliance and safety tech adoption

As the construction industry evolves, embracing digital tools is no longer optional; it is essential. Using technologies like IoT, AI, BIM, and blockchain, construction firms can create safer, greener, and more efficient projects. Moving forward, staying compliant means actively using smart tools to boost safety, sustainability, and profits.

This article is contributed by Vitaly Berezka, Regional Spokesperson, Apac, PlanRadar.