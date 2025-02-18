KAB, PKNP partner to develop over 1,800MW of RE in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB) has established a strategic collaboration with Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak (PKNP) for the development of 29 potential renewable energy projects in Perak, targeting power generation of over 1,800 MW capacity power generation.

Under this agreement, KAB’s wholly owned subsidiary, KAB Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd (KEH), will collaborate with PKNP to identify, evaluate, and develop renewable energy projects across Perak.

The group’s technical expertise takes centre stage in this strategic collaboration, driving innovative energy developments with the aim of advancing the national energy transition for the region.

KAB executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said Perak is a region brimming with potential, especially in hydropower and solar energy.

“We are excited to collaborate with PKNP to tap into these resources in a meaningful way.

“KAB is proud to be a key partner, offering expertise to drive sustainable development and collaboratively explore Perak’s energy potential, with 50 megawatt power generation capacity projects currently in the pipeline,“ he said in a statement.

Leveraging a proven track record in managing diverse energy portfolios, KEH is taking the lead in conducting in-depth feasibility studies to evaluate the technical, commercial and legal viability of potential project sites.

These studies span hydropower generation from identified rivers, floating solar installations on lakes and ground-mounted solar projects on state-allocated land.

KEH will also spearhead the subsequent implementation phase, ensuring seamless execution.

Further, KEH and PKNP also establish a partnership aimed at advancing shared goals to drive the energy transition in Perak.

By harnessing the vast potential of hydropower, floating solar, and ground-mounted solar projects in strategic locations—with support from PKNP, which provides access to key resources like rivers, lakes, and state-owned land—the partnership is well-positioned to seize these opportunities.

PKNP CEO Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak said with its abundant natural resources, Perak is making significant strides in developing renewable energy.

He said this is part of its broader efforts to transition towards a greener, more sustainable future.

“Perak’s potential to become a key player in Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape, tapping into various energy sources like solar power and hydropower, is a reason for optimism and a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Perak’s journey towards a sustainable energy future. With KEH’s expertise in renewable energy and PKNP’s strategic role in driving state development, particularly in energy infrastructure and policy, we are confident that this partnership will unlock Perak’s vast hydropower and solar energy potential.

“The successful execution of these projects will not only enhance Perak’s renewable energy capacity but also create new economic opportunities.

“This, along with our commitment to fostering a greener, more resilient economy for future generations, provides inspiration and hope about our strategic direction and the region’s potential for growth,“ he said.

Lai said by partnering with PKNP, KAB can accelerate the development of sustainable energy infrastructure, strengthening Perak’s position as a leader in Malaysia’s renewable and clean energy transition.

“This collaboration will bring transformative benefits at both the state and national levels, paving the way for a more resilient future,” Lai said.