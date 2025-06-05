Kelantan nets RM1.21b in manufacturing deals

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan’s transformation into an emerging industrial hub continues to gain momentum as the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) secures RM1.21 billion in realised investments, driven primarily by the manufacturing sector.

This milestone underscores Kelantan’s increasing attractiveness as a viable hub for investment within the East Coast Economic Region (ECER).

Key contributors to this milestone include the 84MW mini hydro power plant project in Kuala Krai which has begun groundwork, and the development of an automotive 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre at the Halal Park in Pasir Mas, which is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

ECERDC noted that these catalytic projects are projected to generate quality employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, in line with the bloc’s inclusive growth agenda.

Kelantan chief minister Datuk Mohd Nasrudin Daud said the progress the state is witnessing today, having surpassed its annual investment target, reflects the strong commitment of the state government and close collaboration with the federal government through ECERDC.

“The RM1.21 billion in realised investments, driven largely by the renewable energy sector, signals Kelantan’s readiness for high-impact development.

“With an additional RM290 million in committed investments projected to create over 650 new jobs, investor confidence in Kelantan’s long-term potential continues to grow,” he said after chairing the first 2025 ECER Implementation and Coordination Committee Kelantan meeting recently.

Meanwhile, major progress has been recorded in the construction of the Palekbang–Kota Bharu bridge.

Works on the cable-stayed section across Sungai Kelantan began in April 2025 and the overall project remains on track for completion.

The bridge will serve as a vital connection between Kota Bharu and the future township of Palekbang, helping to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre, especially around Jambatan Sultan Yahya Petra, while improving mobility across economic zones in the state.

The new bridge is also expected to catalyse development in the Tumpat and Kota Bharu districts and encourage the growth of tourism activity around the Kota Bharu city centre.

ECERDC CEO Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat said the progress of the Palekbang–Kota Bharu bridge is a key enabler of Kelantan’s infrastructure transformation.

“It is set to redefine connectivity and serve as a springboard for economic activity across various sectors including tourism, logistics, and commerce.

“Together with the realised investments secured in the first quarter of 2025 across manufacturing and renewable energy, we are seeing Kelantan’s economic momentum translate into real benefits for local communities,” he said.

In further efforts to improve rural livelihoods, ECERDC has formalised a collaboration agreement with Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Kelantan and Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Bukit Awang for the implementation of the Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat—Program Usahawan Tani in Machang.

This 58.55-acre smart chili fertigation project is scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025 and aims to generate sustainable monthly income of up to RM2,000 for 100 participants through modernised farming techniques.

Under the Kelantan Dairy Goat Industry Strengthening Project, ECERDC has successfully completed the Goat Milk Collection Centres in Ketereh and Pasir Puteh, supported by dedicated fodder production facilities to enhance feed quality and availability.