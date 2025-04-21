Kenanga Investors scoops up 9 awards at Asia Asset Management event

KUALA LUMPUR: Kenanga Investors Group has solidified its standing as a top asset management firm by securing nine awards at Asia Asset Management’s 2025 (AAM 2025) Best of the Best Awards.

The firm was recognised with the following accolades: Best Impact Investing Manager in Asean, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia Best Alternatives Manager, Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative and Malaysia Fund Launch of the Year.

In addition to the above, executive director and CEO Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis was awarded Malaysia CEO of the Year, marking this the sixth year that he has received this prestigious award. Simultaneously, chief investment officer Lee Sook Yee received her 8th Malaysia CIO of the Year title.

De Alwis said the Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company title reflects their commitment to delivering value through long-term growth opportunities and their ability to manage higher-return asset classes effectively with appropriate portfolio diversification methods.

“Our strong partnerships with global experts have boosted our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our clients. We’re also proud to be recognised for our impact investing efforts in Malaysia and the Asean region, highlighting the strength of our policies, products, and investment approach in driving real change,” he added.

Driven by this, he said they will continue engaging with stakeholders and investee companies to raise awareness and fostering in-depth, two-way conversations focusing on enhancing existing practices and developing structured strategies.

Meanwhile, Lee said despite a robust domestic growth outlook, the market remains vulnerable to external challenges, including looming tariffs and trade restrictions.

However, she added, that the firm will remain focused on stock picking in 2025 to combat this.