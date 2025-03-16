KJTS and Stonepeak form RM1.5b joint venture to invest in cooling infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: KJTS Group Bhd, a provider of energy-efficient cooling solutions has formed a joint venture with Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, through wholly owned subsidiary KJ Technical Services Sdn Bhd (KJTS SB).

Stonepeak will hold 90% equity interest in the partnership, and KJTS SB the remainder. The joint venture entity will target investments of up to RM1.5 billion in cooling infrastructure assets to support Malaysia’s growing energy demand and accelerate the transition towards more sustainable cooling solutions.

The joint venture will be structured through a newly established entity (JV company), which will focus on developing and investing in and/or owning district cooling assets in Malaysia. With increasing urbanisation and potential rising energy costs, the demand for efficient cooling solutions is expected to grow significantly. By leveraging innovative technology, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimisation, the JV company aims to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support Malaysia’s net-zero ambitions.

The two companies said in a joint statement they believe the investment aligns with Malaysia’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024, the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2016–2025, and the Green Technology Master Plan 2021–2030.

“It also complements the Asean Cool Initiative, positioning Malaysia as a leader in regional cooling infrastructure advancements. We believe the JV company provides a strong platform for expanding cooling solutions that reduce reliance on traditional energy-intensive cooling methods,” they added.

KJTS SB will lead asset identification and acquisition while ensuring alignment with the energy transition strategy. In providing engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services, KJTS SB will apply its engineering expertise to deliver high-efficiency cooling solutions. Additionally, as provider of operation and maintenance services, KJTS SB will implement performance-based guarantees to maximise efficiency, reliability, and cost savings for end users.

Stonepeak will contribute financial capital and strategic oversight, guiding the JV company’s investment strategy and portfolio expansion. With extensive experience in global infrastructure investments, Stonepeak brings valuable industry relationships and expertise in scaling high-impact energy transition projects. The JV company is structured to balance financial leadership with operational expertise, ensuring a sustainable and scalable model for long-term success.

Both parties have agreed on clear governance protocols, including structured decision-making, financial reporting, and compliance with international regulatory standards. KJTS SB will also deploy advanced real-time system monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimisation techniques to enhance the operational efficiency of cooling assets.

“Our partnership with Stonepeak is an important step in expanding our cooling infrastructure footprint. As demand for sustainable cooling grows, this joint venture strengthens our ability to deliver efficient, scalable solutions that support Malaysia’s energy transition and economic growth,” said independent non-executive chairman Azura Azman.

With an investment target of up to RM1.5 billion, this initiative underscores the long-term potential of Malaysia’s cooling sector. By modernising infrastructure and scaling up high-efficiency cooling assets, the JV company aims to set a new standard for energy-efficient cooling solutions in the region.