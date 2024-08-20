Mah Sing MD calls for more measures to help first-time house buyers

PETALING JAYA: With Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintaining the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3% and stable employment conditions, Mah Sing Group Bhd founder and managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said he is optimistic about the outlook of the property sector for the year as a stable benchmark interest rate will bring confidence to the real estate market and investing in properties is a good hedge against inflation.

He also attributed this to increased household spending amid positive labour market conditions and larger policy support.

Malaysia's economy grew by 5.9% in the second quarter of 2024 (compared to 4.2% in first-quarter 2024), as announced by BNM on Friday.

According to the Valuation and Property Services Department, there were more than 104,000 property transactions recorded between January and March. This represents a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with the total transaction value rising by 37% or RM56.53 billion.

“We hope the government will implement additional measures to support first-time home buyers, streamline home-buying process and accelerate the recovery of the property industry,” Leong said, adding that this is especially important considering the significant multiplier effect on more than 140 industries, which in turn will positively impact the overall economy.

Leong hopes that the government will consider reviving the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) to help the rakyat secure their homes and promote homeownership, as part of its efforts to stimulate the property sector and advance its vision for Malaysia Madani.

“We hope that the government will implement additional measures to support first-time home buyers, specifically in home financing, to increase home ownership and impactful measures would include reviving the HOC as the incentives given under the campaign has proven to be vital in helping home buyers secure their home while reducing the housing overhang situation, such as the 100% stamp duty exemption for properties priced from RM300,001 to RM1 million,” he said.

Leong called for the introduction of a 10% discount on the property purchase price for first-time home buyers.

“We hope that the government will introduce a one-off First-Time Home Buyers’ Grant of RM30,000 for properties priced up to RM500,000. This grant would significantly lower the financial burden on first-time buyers, especially in urban areas where property prices continue to rise. With lower and fixed-rate financing, this support would provide essential stability and predictability for young Malaysians and middle-income earners who may be concerned about rising interest rates.”

He also hopes the government will bring back tax deductions for housing loan interest, a policy introduced in 2009-2010.

“This tax relief provided significant financial support to first-time home buyers by allowing a deduction of up to RM10,000 per year on interest paid on housing loans for three consecutive years. Reintroducing this measure would provide substantial financial support to new homeowners to reducing their financial burden and encouraging more Malaysians to invest in property,” Leong said.

In addition, he hopes the government will consider removing or reducing compliance costs and streamlining approval processes to ease the pressure on development costs and house prices.

“Specific measures could include reducing development charges, lowering land conversion premiums, and exempting utilities contribution charges. Simplifying regulatory processes and expediting approvals would help developer reduce project timelines and costs in making housing more affordable for the masses,” he suggested.

Leong said they propose enhancing tax reliefs and grants for developers who incorporate green building technologies and sustainable practices in their projects.

“These incentives will support Malaysia’s environmental goals, including the commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly construction methods, the government can help drive the real estate sector towards more sustainable practices and contribute positively to environmental conservation,” he added.