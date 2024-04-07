Majority of Malaysian hospitality groups pledge to use only cage-free eggs: Report

PETALING JAYA: A new industry report indicates that the majority of hotel groups in Malaysia have committed to using only cage-free eggs in their operations.

The report – 2024 Malaysia Hospitality Industry Cage-Free Egg Scorecard – was released yesterday by Lever Foundation, an international NGO.

The study analysed the public policies of major hospitality chains operating in Malaysia. These were defined as hotel chains with three to five stars and at least five global locations.

Out of the 35 qualifying hospitality groups, 60% (21 of them) have established clear timelines to transition to the exclusive use of cage-free eggs.

Over the past two years, domestic operators Hatten Hotels, Ascott Malaysia and Banyan Tree Malaysia have set timelines to shift to using only cage-free eggs.

These pledges follow similar global commitments by hospitality groups operating in Malaysia including Accor, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Club Med, Dorsett Hospitality International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Harilela Hotel, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, Melia Hotels International, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels, Radisson, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Sino Hotels, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Eighteen hotel groups have committed to achieving this goal by 2025, while one group aims for 2027 and two others by 2030.

“The commitments by a majority of the country's leading hospitality groups to source only cage-free eggs demonstrates a more humane stance on animal welfare and a commitment to enhanced food safety and quality,” said Lever Foundation sustainability programme manager Vilosha Sivaraman.

“The transition to cage-free eggs is a critical component of any comprehensive sustainability and food safety strategy, and we anticipate that other hospitality groups will soon follow suit as part of this industry-wide shift.”