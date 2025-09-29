Malaysia Aviation Group forges landmark partnership with Adobe, Skyscanner, Google and Visa

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has announced a landmark collaboration that reinforces its status as a global digital pioneer – becoming the first airline group in the world to unite four of the most influential names in e-commerce and technology: Adobe, Skyscanner, Google, and Visa.

The partnership marks a pivotal milestone in MAG’s journey towards its ambition to be recognised among the world’s leading aviation groups. By uniting best-in-class expertise in metasearch, personalisation, digital engagement and payments, the collaboration is set to redefine how travellers discover, engage with and book their journeys – delivering a seamless, data-driven and customer-centric travel experience.

MAG Group chief digital and IT officer Clarence Lee said, “This is far more than a collaboration – it is a quantum leap in creating a truly frictionless online travel experience. By partnering with global leaders such as Google, Skyscanner, Adobe and Visa, we are building the digital backbone that will make every MAG journey more seamless, personalised and rewarding for customers worldwide – transforming how they discover, interact with and book their travel.”

MAG chief commercial officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said the partnership is not only about strengthening MAG’s digital edge, but also about transforming the entire customer journey – from inspiration to booking and beyond.

By collaborating with these global leaders, he added, they are setting a new benchmark for how airlines engage with travellers, driving more personalised experiences, greater convenience, and new opportunities to reward their customers.

A partnership ceremony was recently held during Matta Fair 2025, attended by Lee and Dersenish, alongside senior leaders from each partner – Shashank Sharma, Adobe senior director, digital experience (Southeast Asia and Korea), and Siddharth Khetrapal, director, professional services – Apac; Rohan Raghavan, Google industry head; Anson Tan, Skyscanner commercial director; and Michael Newcombe, Visa head of Airline Practice – Asia Pacific, Visa Consulting & Analytics.

By uniting with these global technology leaders, Malaysia Airlines is setting the stage for a future where a flight is not merely booked, but experienced from the very first moment of planning, one that is personalised, intelligent, seamless, and rewarding across the airline’s website and mobile platforms.

This collaboration forms the digital backbone that will propel Malaysia Airlines forward, creating digitally advanced experiences that connect millions of travellers worldwide.

With this first-of-its-kind collaboration in aviation, MAG is doing more than embracing innovation. By joining forces with four global technology leaders, the airline is unleashing data-driven creativity, setting new standards for digital excellence and showcasing how powerful partnerships can propel the future of travel.