Malaysia determined to advance regional cooperation in digital trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is determined to advance regional cooperation in digital trade and this is clearly seen with the country hosting the inaugural Asean E-Commerce Conference 2025 in November, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

“The participation of all stakeholders in this conference is vital to strengthening the regional digital ecosystem and advancing Malaysia’s digital economy agenda,” she said when officiating at today’s soft launch of the conference themed “Asean E-Commerce Transformation: Bridging Gaps, Enhancing Competitiveness” to be held on Nov 24 and 25.

The conference is organised by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in collaboration with the Malaysia E-Commerce Chapter under the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI).

Fuziah said KPDN will act as a “catalyst for strategic collaboration, consumer protection and sustainable e-commerce development” to ensure the sector benefits not only businesses but also society at large.

She added Malaysia’s hosting of the first Asean E-Commerce Conference reflects its wider responsibility under the Asean chairmanship to push for innovation while ensuring inclusivity.

“This initiative reflects Malaysia’s commitment to advancing Asean’s digital economy agenda while ensuring that innovation is inclusive and beneficial for all levels of society,” Fuziah said.

The conference seeks to position e-commerce as a driver of Asean’s economic growth while addressing challenges of trust, regulation and inclusivity. Discussions will be structured around two tracks: creating a trusted e-commerce marketplace and empowering the digital ecosystem.

This includes tackling online consumer protection, digital piracy and counterfeit goods, while also improving last-mile logistics, widening access to digital finance tools such as Buy Now Pay Later, and boosting micro, small and medium enterprises.

MICCI president Christina Tee said the conference will help build consensus on regulatory alignment and ecosystem readiness. “E-commerce has the power to transform economies, empower communities and build resilience across Asean. But it requires consensus on regulation, ecosystem readiness and cross-border cooperation.”

Through this conference, Tee said, they aim to strengthen the bridge between industry and regulators, foster meaningful dialogue on the challenges ahead and create an inclusive ecosystem where businesses, from global platforms to rural MSMEs and women entrepreneurs, can thrive.

Supported by Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, Mudah.my and Carousell, the conference will feature 14 sessions and 33 panellists from the public and private sectors. It is scheduled to be officiated by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, with a keynote address by Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group president for international marketplace James Dong.

Other confirmed speakers include KPDN deputy secretary-general (domestic trade development) Datuk Roziah Abudin, Shopee Singapore chief commercial officer Zhou Jun Jie, Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations vice-president Datuk Indrani Thuraisingham, Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board director Wimonrat Rukkhaworakul Teriyapirom, Alibaba vice-president Eric Pelletier and Shopee Malaysia country director Saovanee Somchit.

Malaysia’s e-commerce sector continues to grow, with the Department of Statistics Malaysia reporting annual revenue of RM1.23 trillion in 2024. For the first half of this year alone, e-commerce revenue hit RM625 billion, RM13.5 billion higher than the same period last year.

At the Asean level, the e-Conomy SEA 2024 Report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company found that the region’s digital economy generated US$11 billion (RM46.4 billion) in profits last year, nearly three times more than in 2022. Asean’s digital economy is projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, with e-commerce among the fastest-growing segments.

Projections show Asean’s e-commerce gross merchandise value could hit US$230 billion by 2026, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 22%.