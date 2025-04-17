Malaysia targets RM200 billion in property transaction value this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is targeting RM200 billion in property transaction value this year, driven by an expanding middle class and sustained demand for residential spaces, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the government is cautiously optimistic about the outlook due to global policy shifts and economic uncertainties, particularly the recent “Liberation Day tariffs” introduced by the United States.

“Moving onto this year, we are optimistic about the sector’s continued growth as we aim to achieve RM200 billion in property transaction value, supported by an expanding middle class and sustained demand for residential spaces. However, we are also cautious and mindful of the challenges ahead,“ he said in his speech at the soft launch of the Asean Real Estate Conference 2025 (Arec 2025) and the 24th International Architecture, Interior Design and Building Exhibition 2025, Malaysia (Archidex 2025) today.

Nga said the recent Liberation Day tariffs introduced by the US have sent shockwaves through global markets, disrupting supply chains, inflating costs, and reshaping investment flows.

“During this period in time, one thing remains certain – and that is uncertainty. We must act quickly and adapt to navigate these challenges effectively.”

Nga said strengthening multilateral ties within Asean is more important than ever at this critical juncture.

“With a combined population of 670 million, Asean represents the fifth largest economy in the world. Amid external pressures such as trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions, our shared vision and commitment to regional cooperation could offer us a source of stability,” he added.

Nga said that last year Malaysia’s real estate sector reached a decade-high in total transaction value, rising by 18% from RM196.8 billion in 2023 to RM223.2 billion in 2024.

“Malaysia’s real estate sector experienced remarkable growth last year. This was driven by political stability, clear government direction, and the private sector’s ability to meet the growing demand for quality interior design and green construction solutions,” he addeid.

According to Nga, Malaysia, as Asean Chair, is set to host more than 20 ministerial level meetings across all Asean pillars, along with more than 50 high-level engagements.

He said this year’s Archidex and Arec anticipate RM2 billion in investment value with over 56,000 attendees this year.

“Last year, we made history by launching the Asean-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction and Housing in conjunction with Archidex. The event drew 40,336 visitors from over 100 countries and reached more than RM1 billion in transacted value.”

Archidex 2025 will be held across two venues: the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre from July 21 to 24 and the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 23 to 26. This year’s edition features close to 1,000 exhibitors, across 36,700 square metres of exhibition space, a 40% increase from last year.