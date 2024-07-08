Malaysian investors can now access SGX offerings via moomoo app

PETALING JAYA: Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd announced today that Malaysian investors can now trade stocks, exchange traded funds, real estate investment trusts, structured warrants and daily leverage certificates from Singapore Exchange (SGX) directly through the moomoo app.

The strategic expansion marks a pivotal step in Moomoo Malaysia's mission to empower Malaysian investors with seamless access to global markets, opening up a diverse range of opportunities for Malaysian investors on one of Asia's premier stock exchanges.

Moomoo Malaysia CEO Ivan Mok said: “Our goal has always been to democratise investment opportunities for Malaysians. By integrating SGX offerings into our platform, along with our market insights, tools and educational resources, we are enabling our users to tap into a diverse and robust market, thereby fostering more informed and strategic investment decisions. This is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance financial inclusivity and literacy among Malaysian investors.”

This expansion not only benefits investors but also offers significant advantages to listed companies.

“For instance, a leading telecommunications company will be hosting webinars with Moomoo for their upcoming earnings release, leveraging our strong client base across the region. This partnership, among many others, highlights the growing interest and engagement among investors, driven by Moomoo's comprehensive platform and expansive reach.” said Mok.

Moomoo Malaysia’s expansion to the SGX also features a competitive pricing structure on trades, including 0% commission, significantly lowering the cost barriers for investors.

“Our competitive pricing on SGX trades is a strategic move to support investors in building diversified portfolios with reduced cost barriers. We are committed to continually enhancing the investment experience on Moomoo, ensuring that our users have the best tools and opportunities at their disposal.” Mok said.