Matrade, HYT join forces to enhance MSMEs’ cross-border e-commerce capabilities

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will cooperate with HYT Cross Border Sdn Bhd to enable and empower Malaysian MSMEs to begin their cross-border journeys and assist those who are expanding into the region.

The collaboration, which comes under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both parties, will see HYT as an enabler in the cross-border e-commerce ecosystem that will assist potential Malaysian companies in magnifying their export journey to China, Thailand and Singapore.

The partnership will enable Matrade and HYT to work closely with MSMEs to onboard them for cross-border e-commerce activities in those countries.

Cross-border services and solutions that HYT provides to Malaysian businesses include merchant consultation, consultation on products certification and processing, multiple e-commerce marketplace engagement, logistics, warehousing, and fulfilment processing, digital marketing and branding and e-commerce platform management.

“Demand for Malaysian goods has been growing at a rapid pace, with a year-on-year increase of overall export trade. Our finished goods, raw materials and ingredients, specifically those that have been halal-certified, have directly contributed to this. We believe in this potential and want to support all Malaysian MSMEs who want to start their cross-border journey and connect with new audiences outside of Malaysia,” said HYT managing director Datuk Danny Tan.

For Matrade, the MoU is significant as it reflects its fundamental roles and many of government efforts in enhancing support capabilities for the MSMEs to expand their businesses through cross border e-commerce. This collaborative agreement also enables Matrade to support qualified merchants with the onboarding of international e-Commerce platforms and thus increase the participation of MSMEs in the digital marketing and training under Matrade’s programmes.

Matrade senior board member Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin said it is their mandate to assist Malaysian companies particularly MSMEs in amplifying their export capabilities with a strong emphasis on digitalisation and sustainability.

“As the e-commerce revenue growing throughout the year, it is a clear indicator of the robust growth of cross border e-commerce in Malaysia and with strategic partner like HYT, our Malaysian companies are poised to reach broader global customer base with e-commerce and expand their global footprint efficiently,” she added.

The MoU exchange ceremony was held in conjunction with the 20th Malaysia International Halal Showcase.