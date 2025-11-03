Maxis, Huawei collaborate on intelligent networks

PETALING JAYA: Maxis and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have collaborated to advance intelligent network operations through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The partnership aims to accelerate Maxis’ digital transformation by integrating intelligent, self-optimising network technologies that enhance user experience and improve operational efficiencies.

The collaboration was formalised at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona through an MoU exchange in the presence of Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching. Also present were Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng, and Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun.

As part of this collaboration, Maxis and Huawei will embark on a comprehensive joint project to further integrate AI and ML technologies into Maxis’ network operations. With Maxis’ existing usage of AI capabilities in its operations, it will seek to explore more opportunities to enhance customers’ network experience through AI/ML-powered service quality monitoring, automated network optimisation, and predictive issue detection and fast resolution.

The collaboration will support Maxis on its ongoing journey to achieve an Intelligent Network Operations Centre by enabling AI/ML-powered automation to reduce manual processes, uplift quality assurance and improve operational efficiencies.

Goh said “This collaboration reflects our continued digitalisation towards seamless, real-time and intelligent network operations. By expanding the use of AI and ML in our self-optimising network, we can further simplify processes, improve network experience, and explore innovative new solutions. We will continue to be smart users of AI, leveraging its capabilities to better serve our customers and drive operational excellence.”

Meanwhile Sun said Huawei has been intensifying efforts in researching and applying artificial intelligence technology in the areas of network operation, optimisation, and services.

He added that they are committed to supporting Maxis in building an efficient, reliable, and intelligent network.

“Beyond enhancing operations with AI and ML, we will also be integrating intelligent network management with agile business operations for Maxis, enabling the unlocking of new revenue streams, the acceleration of service innovation, as well as enhanced value to customers,” Sun said.