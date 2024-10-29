$!11th Singapore Media Festival Returns to Showcase Captivating Films, Groundbreaking Collaborations, and Exceptional Talent from Asia

● Discover collaborations and gain insights from industry giants-Warner Bros. Discovery, TVING, Youku and Tencent.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2024 - The Singapore Media Festival (SMF) returns for its 11th edition from 28 November - 8 December 2024 to showcase the magic of Asia’s media industry with a fresh lineup of captivating films, groundbreaking collaborations, and exceptional talent across its partner events - the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC), and Nas Summit Asia. Hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the festival is the platform to unite the best of Singapore’s film, TV and our new media talent.

2. SMF will be the focal point of Asia’s media community for 11 days as over 55,000 media professionals, leaders, talents, and consumers gather in Singapore to experience diverse media innovations, forge industry deals, and present Singapore’s world-class content. This year, more than 100 captivating films from 45 countries featuring fresh voices and emerging themes will be screened during SGIFF, along with a special celebration of talent from Singapore and around the globe. Building on the S$3.04 billion (US$2.23 billion) worth of deals and partnerships generated from the festival since its inception, Singapore has been and continues to be Asia’s anchor platform to discover meaningful collaborations and expert insights with industry giants like Warner Bros. Discovery, TVING, Youku, Tencent and more convening at the ATF.

3. In recent years, the festival has provided opportunities for new media content creators and creative professionals to learn and also present their work. At Nas Summit Asia, content creators will have the valuable opportunity to learn from over 20 sessions by creatives and personalities based in Asia like Malaysian actor and comedian Jaspers Lai and Singaporean photographer Smile with Jeryl. Pop culture enthusiasts will also get to interact with more than 30 comic book artists, toy creators, entertainers and more at SGCC, such as Clio Award winning illustrator Yuko Shimizu and Singaporean cosplayer Rurusama.

4. Ms Yvonne Tang, Cluster Director, Media Industry Cluster, IMDA, said, “Asia’s, and Singapore’s media industry in particular, have been taking the world stage by storm - staying relevant and even thrive in the fast-changing landscape. The Singapore Media Festival is a great platform for Asia’s creative talent to congregate, mingle and forge new partnerships and deals. As the world continues to be excited by Asian storytelling and stories, we are here to provide the spark for people to come together to collaborate and innovate. This annual festival also highlights Singapore’s strength as a hub for world-class content and impactful collaborations, shaping the future of Asia’s media industry for a global audience.”

Acclaimed Asian filmmakers, local creator Smile with Jeryl, and cosplay influencer Rurusama take centre stage

5. This year, attendees can look forward to several programmes, showcases, and speaker highlights to discover the magic of content, collaborations, and creativity made in Singapore:

Singaporean and Asian films featuring fresh voices and emerging narratives: The 35th edition of SGIFF returns from 28 November to 8 December with a captivating lineup of over 100 films across 45 countries. SGIFF will present over 25 Singaporean and Made-with-Singapore films, including highly anticipated “Spirit World’ by Eric Khoo starring Catherine Deneuve, Yutaka Takenouchi and Masaaki Sakai, multiple award-winning “Don’t’ Cry, Butterfly” and historical drama-meets-monster film, “Orang Ikan”. The festival will open with psychological thriller “Stranger Eyes”, by acclaimed Singaporean filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua. Taiwanese actor Lee Kang-sheng, who plays the protagonist in the film, will receive the SGIFF Cinema Icon Award, which recognises an Asian actor who has made an indelible mark as a creative force in film. The festival also appointed their first ever festival ambassador, Rebecca Lim, who will help to bridge the gap between filmmakers and audiences through public engagement.

Experience the finest blend of pop culture and cutting-edge technology: Asian and Western pop culture will assemble to turn imagination into reality at SGCC on 7 to 8 December. Pop culture enthusiasts can meet award-winning creatives like Hong Kong manhua artist Khoo Fuk-lung and Japanese illustrator Yuko Shimizu. Other highlights include:

● SGCC’s new ambassador, local cosplayer Rurusama will present an exclusive fan experience powered by 3D, augmented reality and artificial intelligence technology in collaboration with True Blue Production.

● Toy collectors can also look forward to the global premiere of exclusive merchandise such as:

▪ Mighty Jaxx’s exclusive Luffy XXRAY One Piece Luffy Wanted Series Treasure Gold Edition merchandise

▪ The Life Saving Figurines, a limited-edition series created in partnership with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Accenture.

● There will be special F&B offerings from Brewerkz, Playmade, and Beardpapa, as well as fun family-friendly activities and appearances of kids’ favourite characters like Bluey, Spongebob and Captain Pikachu.

● Four new Made-with-Singapore games will make their debut showcase at SGCC. These IMDA-supported titles, developed by local studios, offer uniquely Singaporean gameplay. They are: A Stitch in Time by Crimson Forge, Commonwealth by Lambdamu Games, Find Lah! by The Doodle People, and Roachman by Andas Productions. Additionally, gamers can look forward to an exciting Mobile Legends community challenge organised by Mediacorp.

Dynamic discussions and groundbreaking pitches: Celebrating its 25th edition this year, the ATF will be held from 3 to 6 December 2024. The forum gathers industry leaders from media giants like Warner Bros. Discovery, TVING, Youku, Tencent, IMAX, and more to share their insights on the industry’s future challenges and opportunities at the ATF Leaders Dialogue and conference tracks over the 4 days. Six in-development pitches, the highest number ever at ATF, will also take place as aspiring productions vie for a chance to develop content focused on Asian-centric storytelling, revolutionary business models, and more.

Expand new media storytelling skills: The NAS Summit Asia is back on 30 November to 1 December as one of Asia’s biggest creator events, with over 1000 attendees and 150 companies expected to attend. Content creators can discover the magic behind impactful content from Asian content creators, Jaspers Lai, Smile with Jeryl, and Darshen K. Attendees can level up their skills through innovative formats like quick-fire networking session “speed dating”, and the “roast”, where creators workshop content with candid but humorous feedback.

6. For more details on the Singapore Media Festival and its partner events, please visit www.imda.gov.sg/smf. Media materials are available in this digital kit here.

