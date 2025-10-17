$!17-Time Grammy Winner Alicia Keys to Perform at 8Wonder Winter 2025

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8Wonder has officially announced that global superstar Alicia Keys will be the headline international artist at the mega music festival “8Wonder Winter 2025: Symphony of Stars,“ taking place on December 6 at the Vietnam Exposition Center (Cầu Tứ Liên Road, Đông Anh, Hanoi). Alongside the huge announcement the festival will feature an impressive lineup of renowned artists from Vietnam and abroad, creating a diverse musical journey where every emotion is touched and every moment becomes unforgettable.

Alicia Keys, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, is one of the most influential icons in contemporary music. Beyond her role as a singer, songwriter, and producer, she is also an author, entrepreneur, actress, activist, and a powerful voice for the global women’s movement. As co-founder of She Is The Music, Alicia has championed gender equality and helped reshape the music industry.

From her debut album Songs in A Minor (2001), Alicia Keys quickly rose to international stardom. With over 65 million records sold, 5 billion streams, and timeless hits such as Fallin’, If I Ain’t Got You, Empire State of Mind, and Girl on Fire, she has become a defining voice of modern R&B. The RIAA has recognized her as the top R&B female artist of the millennium, with more than 37 million digital singles and 20 million albums sold in the US alone. Her iconic singles Empire State of Mind and No One have both achieved RIAA Diamond certification, each surpassing 10 million copies sold.

Her success extends far beyond the stage. Alicia is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir More Myself: A Journey and the creator of the graphic novel Girl On Fire. Critically acclaimed HELL’S KITCHEN, the original stage-musical Keys worked diligently on to create for 13 years, opened in 2024 and has subsequently received 13 Tony Award nominations, two Tony wins and a 2025 GRAMMY® Award.

Alicia Keys has inspired millions around the globe with her creativity, authenticity, and uplifting energy. With 17 Grammy Awards, countless sold-out world tours, and a lasting impact on music and culture, she stands as a symbol of female empowerment, artistry, and innovation. Aligned with Alicia’s mission, this year for the first time there will be a donation made to help local charities who specialise in supporting, educating and providing for vulnerable and marginalised youth.

Alongside Alicia Keys and other international artists, “Symphony of Stars” will also feature some of Vietnam’s most outstanding musical talents: Văn Mai Hương, HIEUTHUHAI, and the band Maydays. Three artists, three distinct personalities - together, they form a bridge between memory and the present, Vietnamese spirit and the global music stage, contributing to bringing Vietnamese music confidently to the world.