HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organised the “2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award” to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner was successfully held on September 13, 2024, at the Icon Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. The event was a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly over a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.

With the theme of “Innovation Sparks, Solution Shines,“ this year’s BUSINESS INNOVATOR has honoured over 60 outstanding companies with the Most Innovative Solutions Award 2024. These award-winning enterprises span various industries, including professional services, information technology, healthcare, beauty and cosmetics, financial services, education and training, retail services, and more.

Additionally, this year BUSINESS INNOVATOR has introduced the Star Innovators awards, presented to 5 exceptional companies selected from all winners by the judging committee and the public. These companies have enhanced their competitiveness through innovative business solutions, bringing new development opportunities to the industry.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Managing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “The successful organisation of this award ceremony not only showcases the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in the field of innovation but also emphasises the importance of innovation in driving economic development and enhancing corporate competitiveness. The conference hopes to inspire more enterprises’ innovative potential through this platform, contributing to the economic prosperity of Hong Kong.”

One of the highlights of the award ceremony was the sharing by representatives of the award-winning enterprises, who introduced their experiences and outcomes in the innovation process and engaged in in-depth exchanges with the guests present. These sharings not only demonstrated the fruitful results of innovation but also provided valuable references and insights for other enterprises.

To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Ms Lillian Cheong,JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, The HKSAR Government, Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Vice President, Startups, Invest Hong Kong, Dr. Michael Y.K. Chan, Honorary Chairman, Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, Mr. Kenneth Ngok, Vice President & Secretary-General, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Leonard Chan, Founding Chairman, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Dr. Yvonne Leung, Director of Customer Transformation & Growth, Bupa Hong Kong.

The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organisations across various sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Hong Kong Economic Journal, Bupa Hong Kong, GoGoChart, GP Batteries, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Hong Kong Institute of Marketing.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.