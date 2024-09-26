NRES directs METMalaysia to review SOP on preparation and dissemination of weather information, warning

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has instructed the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) to review the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the preparation and dissemination of weather information, advisories or warnings so that they can be issued more frequently when the weather is expected to be extreme.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said METMalaysia has also been directed to improve the communication aspect in disseminating weather information and warnings more effectively.

“This is to ensure that the public is more aware of the current weather conditions and at the same time can avoid unwanted incidents,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry is aware of media reports stating that METMalaysia did not issue weather warnings because the forecast that had been issued five days earlier was still effective.

Meanwhile, he said the monsoon transition phase which began this week, will continue until the beginning of November, marking the end of the Southwest Monsoon which was prevailing since May 17.

In the monsoon transition phase, Nik Nazmi said the country will receive weak winds from various directions.

“This situation can encourage the occurrence of thunderstorms that usually bring heavy rain and strong winds in a short period of time, especially in the evening and early night in most areas in the west and interior of the Peninsula, west Sabah and west and central Sarawak.

“Such weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods, fallen trees and damage to structures that are not strong,“ he said.

Therefore, Nik Nazmi advised the public to be more vigilant during that period and always be alert of weather forecasts and warnings issued by METMalaysia through its official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media.

The public can also call the department’s hotline 1-300-22-1638 for any further enquiries.