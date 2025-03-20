$!Additional $320 Seats Released for Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ proudly presents the inaugural solo concert of Andrea Bocelli in Macau. The globally celebrated “Voice of God” will take the stage at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor venue, on March 29 at 8 PM. This highly anticipated event has sparked a rush for tickets since their release, and today, the organizer was excited to offer a limited number of seats priced at MOP 320. Tickets are available through Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maoyan, uutix, Trip.com, Ctrip, MPay, and Macau Ticket, providing fans with a final opportunity to experience the brilliance of the “Voice of God.”

As the first tenor to perform at Galaxy Arena, Andrea Bocelli returns to Asia after a nine-year hiatus, marking a truly “once-in-a-lifetime” moment for fans. With over 90 million albums sold worldwide, this legendary tenor will showcase his unique voice and emotional interpretations of timeless classics. Adding to the magic, his son Matteo Bocelli will join him on stage for a special duet, promising to ignite an artistic spark in this premier venue, which accommodates 16,000 guests.