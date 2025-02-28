BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company in Southeast Asia, specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences that allow travellers to explore Laos’s captivating city, as stunning and valuable as a precious gem. The company recently launched “Amari Vientiane” in the heart of Laos’ culturally rich capital. Situated along the beautiful and serene Mekong Riverbank, the hotel offers comprehensive facilities to cater to both business and leisure travellers. With world-class service standards seamlessly combined with the distinctive identity of the Amari brand, it promises an unforgettable stay.

Amari Vientiane, the newest hotel in the heart of Laos’ capital, is perfect for travellers eager to explore art and culture. Its prime city-centre location offers easy access to popular tourist attractions and is just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport. In addition to the captivating scenery of the capital, Amari Vientiane offers a special rooftop area with a stunning, unmatched view of the Mekong River. In the morning, guests can participate in the traditional Lao practice of offering alms to monks, visit Wat Sisaket, stroll to the iconic Patuxai Monument—a favourite photo spot for visitors, or explore the morning market to savour authentic Lao cuisine that proudly preserves its local flavours. After a day of discovery, guests can return to the hotel to unwind and enjoy its extensive range of facilities.

Amari Vientiane is set to open on March 1, 2025, as an upper-upscale hotel that flawlessly blends contemporary elegance, warm Thai hospitality, and the charm of local culture. More than just a place to stay, the hotel promises a unique and enriching experience, creating special moments filled with unforgettable memories.

Amari Vientiane features 248 rooms, including Deluxe Rooms, Junior Suites, Executive Suites, and Presidential Suites, all equipped with world-class facilities and services to accommodate travellers from around the globe. The hotel also offers a unique dining experience in a private setting at the Executive Private Dining area, boasting a stunning view of the Mekong River. The rooftop bar provides a magical ambiance to enjoy breathtaking sunsets, complemented by delicious drinks that make guests feel truly special and relaxed.

The hotel also features Amaya Food Gallery, a restaurant led by an experienced chef, serving a diverse range of local Lao dishes alongside international cuisine. For health-conscious guests and families, Amari Vientiane offers a fitness centre, Breeze Spa, a large swimming pool, and a children’s pool, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Ample parking is also available for guests’ convenience. For those seeking a venue for international-standard banquets or meetings, Amari Vientiane offers a Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 540 participants, along with a selection of meeting rooms of various sizes. These versatile spaces are perfect for hosting a wide range of activities, seminars, and banquets, creating impressive experiences and lasting memories.

Denxay Saengarun, Director of Tang Chareon (TCR) Group, shared, “The Amari Vientiane is fully prepared in every aspect, from its venue design, which beautifully combines elegance, modernity, and local charm reflecting in every detail. The service also meets international standards, ensuring a unique experience that stays true to the Amari brand.”

Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, stated, “Amari Vientiane is the second Amari hotel in Laos, following the opening of Amari Vang Vieng in 2018. This marks a significant testament to the trust the Tang Chareon (TCR) Group has placed in ONYX Hospitality Group and the Amari brand. It also underscores ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to expanding its business in Laos and throughout Southeast Asia. In line with our vision of becoming ‘The Best Medium-Sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia,‘ and as experts with a deep understanding of the region’s tourism industry, we are confident that Amari Vientiane will swiftly establish itself as a successful hotel, earning the trust of travellers both in Laos and internationally.”

In addition to the rich culture and charm of the Mekong River at Amari Vientiane, ONYX Hospitality Group has also opened its first property in Laos, Amari Vang Vieng. This hotel, nestled in the mountains and along the Song River, is located in a city often regarded as the second gem of Laos. It offers another perfect destination for a vacation surrounded by breathtaking nature. Vang Vieng is now easily accessible by high-speed train, just over an hour from Vientiane city centre, making it more convenient for travellers from around the world to experience this beautiful city.

“Amari Vang Vieng” was launched in 2018 on the banks of the Song River, the heart of Vang Vieng. Featuring over 160 rooms in various styles, including Superior Rooms and Executive One-Bedroom Suites, the hotel blends contemporary design with Lao craftsmanship, reflecting Amari’s signature style. The rooms are spacious and airy, with tall windows that allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the peaceful mountain views while staying connected to the world with high-speed Wi-Fi and a 40-inch interactive TV.

Importantly, Vang Vieng offers a wide range of exciting attractions and activities. Visitors can take a hot air balloon ride for a breathtaking view of the city, hike up to Pha Ngern to catch the stunning sunrise and sunset, swim in the crystal-clear emerald waters of the Blue Lagoon, or explore the natural Tham Pu Kham cave, famous for its stalactites and stalagmites. A special highlight is Pu Kham, a golden crab believed to bring good luck if seen. The Tham Jang cave is also a popular check-in spot for travellers. For adventure seekers, try tubing through Tham Nam or kayaking along the Song River, offering a unique view of the local way of life on both riverbanks. After a day full of adventure, guests can head back to the warmth and comfort of their hotel.

Embark on a journey to discover the beauty of two of Laos’ gems and experience the warm hospitality at Amari Vientiane and Amari Vang Vieng today, creating unforgettable memories. For more information about ONYX Hospitality Group, please visit www.onyx-hospitality.com.

