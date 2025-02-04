Announcement of Corporate Rebranding: IAT (Singapore) Technology Pte. Ltd. Transitions to IAS Global Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - IAT (Singapore) Technology Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has officially been renamed IAS Global Pte. Ltd., effective April 2,2025. This rebranding aligns the Company’s Singapore entity with the global unified brand IAS ANALYSIS (referred to as IAS), under the parent company IAS Global Co., Ltd., marking a significant step toward cohesive global operations and brand synergy.

A Unified Global Brand: IAS ANALYSIS

As part of IAS Global Co., Ltd., the Company now operates under the globally recognized brand name IAS ANALYSIS (IAS), which reflects core expertise in providing personalized and intelligent spectral analysis technology terminal products and services through technological and product innovation. The IAS brand represents precision, agility, and a forward-thinking approach, unifying all subsidiaries under a single identity to strengthen international presence and client-centric business philosophy.

Enhanced Brand Identity and Logo

IAS Global Pte. Ltd. will adopt the global IAS ANALYSIS logo, harmonized across all regions to signify the Company’s alignment with the group’s strategic vision and technological excellence. The refreshed logo embodies innovation, connectivity, and commitment to a borderless future.

Consistency in Excellence

While the Company’s name and visual identity evolve, the foundational values, leadership, and dedication to client success remain unchanged. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same high-quality services, now amplified by IAS ANALYSIS’s global network, advanced spectral analytics capabilities, and collaborative resources.

Following the brand refresh and upgrade, both the old and new logos will coexist in the international market during the transition period. Both old and new packaging are authentic and certified products of the company.

Looking Forward

The Company is excited to embark on this new chapter as IAS Global Pte. Ltd., and extend gratitude to clients, partners, and employees for the steadfast support. Together, the Company will continue to uphold its mission of ‘Illuminating Intelligence’ collaborating with global partners to jointly build a new intelligent analysis ecosystem and promote the sustainable development of society through spectral analysis technology.

For inquiries, contact [service@ias-glb.com] or visit [www.ias-glb.com].

IAS Global Pte. Ltd.

A subsidiary of IAS Global Co., Ltd. | Unified Brand: IAS ANALYSIS (IAS)

Tel: +65-91995851

Website: www.ias-glb.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iasglb

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iasglb

Uniting local expertise with global vision - the future is IAS ANALYSIS.

